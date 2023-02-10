10 of the Most Romantic Hotels in the World

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | Travel

It doesn't need to be Valentine’s Day to take your special someone for a romantic getaway. Anniversaries, birthdays, three-day weekends and any old weekend can transform into an incredibly memorable moment as long as you've got love and a beautiful suite.

From Italy to Puerto Rico, Paris to Greece, Ireland and even the Carolinas, there's an intimate room for two that offers breathtaking views, adventurous opportunities and relaxing amenities for every kind of couple.

If you and your partner are looking for a secluded getaway to escape, look no further. Here are some of the most romantic hotels around the world.

Castello Di Casole

Località Querceto, 53031 Casole D'elsa SI, Italy; +39-0577-961501 / Website

Tucked away into the Tuscan countryside, this romantic getaway is enriched with beautiful views and rich history. Castello Di Casole’s site was built in 998, but its original site dates back to the Etruscan civilization 2,500 years ago. The retreat sits on a small property, which is perfect if you and your partner are looking for a bit of privacy and a sense of intimacy. It consists of 39 suites, a full-fledged spa, boasts authentic Tuscan dining experiences, and tons of outdoor activities for you and your partner to try. If you want a little bit more privacy, Castello Di Casole offers secluded one-bedroom apartments a little further away on the property with spectacular views.

Shangri-La Paris

10 Av. d'Iéna, 75116 Paris, France; +33-1-53-67-19-98 / Website

If you’re looking to wake up to a beautiful view of the Eiffel Tower, here’s the perfect option. Shangri-La is located in the 16th arrondissement and overlooks the River Seine, serving guests the most Parisian experience possible. The hotel fuses the grandeur of the French lifestyle with traditional Asian wellness to provide its guests with a luxurious stay. One of its biggest selling points is its spa, Chi, which incorporates the Asian wellness practice of Qi (using the same energy for both physical and mental balance). It boasts nearly 20 styles of rooms, two restaurants, two bars, and is adorned with French, cottage-style architecture.

Canaves Oia Santorini

Main Street, Oía 847 02, Greece; +30-2286-071844 / Website

Santorini is a classic spot for a romantic getaway, but Canaves Oia takes it a step further. The hotel was transformed from wine-storage caves in the 17th century. The resort contains 18 rooms with breathtaking, iconic Greek Isle views. Its minimalist, Earthy style is characteristic of Santorini’s architecture. Some amenities include sailing and yachting, luxury transportation, private dining, and wine tastings. If you’re in the mood for relaxation, Canaves Oia Santorini offers tons of wellness opportunities, including a world-class spa, yoga classes, a gym, and many pools to boot.

Sheen Falls Lodge

Gortnadullagh, Kenmare, Co. Kerry, V93 HR27, Ireland; +353-64-664-1600 / Website

Calling all nature lovers! Sheen Falls Lodge is the perfect resort for you. Built on the Sheen River in Kenmore, Ireland, this hideaway lodge is nestled amongst the mountains. This 5-star resort has so much for its guests to do, both on the property and in Kenmore. This Valentine's Day, from Feb. 10 to 17, the Lodge will provide guests with a Fall in Love package. This includes a one to two day stay with morning breakfast, 5-course dinners in the on-site restaurant, luxury chocolates and champagne upon arrival, and access to wellness-related amenities. Imagine an afternoon spent touring Kenmore in a carriage, then coming home to a five-course meal. How fabulous!

Six Sense Douro Valley

Quinta Vale de Abrão, 5100-758 Samodães, Portugal; +351-254-660-600 / Website

This gorgeous vineyard is a sweet escape to the beautiful surroundings of Portugal. Built in the 19th century, this manor is surrounded by lush gardens, green hills, and the Douro River. Nearby is the charming town of Porto, in case you’re interested in day trips. The hotel itself has cool ways to personalize your stay. They offer Guest Experience Makers (GEMs) to help guests craft their dream experience. Six Sense Douro Valley also boasts a large pool, several dining (and wining) experiences, and wellness facilities such as a full-service spa. Among the more unique amenities? An Alchemy Bar, an Earth Lab, and family tree climbing!

NIHI Sumba

Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia; +62-361-757149 / Website

If you love surfing and/or history, you have to stay here! NIHI Sumba has a fascinating history that began with the Marapu people, whose spirit is said to protect Sumba Island and its way of life to this day. The resort was built with the same idea in mind: to preserve the island’s beauty. It offers six different room types, from 1-bedroom to secret villas. For those of you who crave seclusion, the villas are perfect. The secret villa, named “Rahasia,” is situated on top of the full-service spa and provides guests with views of the Indian Ocean. Need some more TLC? NIHI Sumba also offers a wellness-day experience that consists of a 90-minute trek, breakfast service, a private Bale, a range of spa treatments, and the choice to go horseback riding!

Caesar Augustus

Via Giuseppe Orlandi, 4, 80071 Anacapri NA, Italy; +39-081-837-3395 / Website

To experience the beautiful blue waters of Capri, look no further. Caesar Augustus provides guests with the most romantic of settings. The resort offers rooms and suites, open terraces around the property, and multiple gorgeous dining experiences—but the kicker is really the “So Chic, So Capri!” offer. It offers three nights in a cliff-side room, a Mediterranean breakfast, Lovers Cocktail served at sunset, a three-course dinner, a private boat tour, and hand-made authentic Capri sandals. Not to mention artisan chocolates in your room. It’s just too romantic to pass up!

Zero George Hotel

Right Side, 0 George Street, Charleston, SC 29401; 843-817-7900 / Website

If you’re looking for a beautiful getaway within the States, this is a must-visit. First of all, it’s located in Charleston. Need I say more? But the hotel’s restoration efforts are stunning and offer guests a very unique experience. Zero George’s residences are designed to accommodate stays of up to a year. Both 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom units have sitting areas and kitchens or kitchenettes. Other amenities include weekly housekeeping, a designated grocery-getter, European-style breakfast, city biking, and daily happy hours. For anyone interested in test-driving what life in Charleston could be like, here’s your chance!

Nayara Springs

de, Alajuela Province, San Carlos, Costa Rica; 888-332-2961 / Website

Located in Arenal Volcano National Park, this Costa Rican resort is literally tucked into nature. It provides an adult-only escape with suites built for relaxation. Each contains a private plunge pool fed by hot springs, terraces with views, outdoor showers, gardens and sitting areas. Nayara Springs aims to embody the “Pura Vida” Costa Rican lifestyle, and its amenities accomplish this with instructor-led yoga, a nature trail to view sloths, zip-lining, river-rafting, and many more opportunities for guests to experience the natural setting. After a day of exploration, come home to dip into your private pool. You won’t want to leave.

The Wickaninnish Inn

500 Osprey Ln, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada; +1 250-725-3100 / Website

This resort is truly a celebration of the area it resides. The Wickaninnish Inn of Tofino, Canada, provides the perfect getaway for nature lovers. Split between two buildings (Pointe and Beach), the resort offers 54 rooms for guests. Amenities include a full-service spa, gym, an on-site restaurant, a cafe, and two bars. Other opportunities include bikes to explore the area, a carving shed, a lookout library, an art gallery, nature trails, and the opportunity to test drive the Volvo XC90 T8. To make things a little more romantic, you can book a champagne welcome, take a helicopter ride, and enjoy couples' massages in the spa.

Whether you choose to venture about in the country or fly to Sumba Island, we wish you a sweet celebration with your partner.