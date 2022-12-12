The Most Valuable Bags In 2022: Rebag Breaks Down The Resale Numbers

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Style & Beauty

The Telfar Shopping Bag was the breakout bag of 2022

With the season of giving now in full swing, it’s time to grab those gifts for your loved ones. If you’ve got a fashionista or bag lover in the mix, Rebag just made it easy to pick the perfect present to slip under their tree.

Every year Rebag looks at the major trends for the last 12 months and creates its Clair Report, breaking down the world of designer bag resale value, so you can shop with longevity in mind and turn your bag addition into a full-blown investment strategy.

The Clair Report is broken down into four categories from highest average retention rate to lowest. The highest is made up of “Unicorns,” meaning the bags resale for more than 85 percent of their original purchase price. The lowest tiered bags are labeled “The High Risks,” meaning the bag sells for less than 45 percent of their original value.

This year, the Telfar Shopping Bag was the big breakthrough. The chunky tote comes in small and oversized varieties, and it’s been spotted on A-listers from Beyonce to Lil Nas X. It performs so well in the market that the average resale value of the bag is 85 percent of its full retail price.

See also: 14 Chic Coats To Sport All Winter Long

Joining the TSB in the Unicorn tier are bags from the iconic houses of Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Hermes. LV bags actually saw a 12 percent increase in value from 2021, holding on to 92 percent of its retail values on average; while Chanel bumped up 12 percent to reach an average of 87 percent value retention.

Meanwhile, the big-name Italian brands Prada, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Fendi all saw the largest increase in value, jumping up their resale prices by 11 percent.

Specifically, the Prada Re-Edition 2000 Hobo Tessuto Mini, the Gucci Chain Soho Crossbody, the Fendi Baguette Bag and the Bottega Veneta Cassette Chain Crossbody were four popular bags that retained much of their value.

Whether you’re looking for an everyday purse, a bag for nights on the town, or the perfect tote for the office, Rebag’s Claire Report is an awesome resource with real insights. Now’s your chance to grab you and your loved one a bag that will stay timeless and valuable for many seasons to come.

See what’s available right now on the Rebag website, and take a peek at the Clair Report to see where your favorite bands may sit on the value retention scale for 2022.