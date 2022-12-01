Here Are The Biggest Songs, Artists And Podcasts Of 2022 According To Spotify

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Lifestyle

Bad Bunny performs at Made In America Festival on Sept. 4.

Music’s reigning biggest players continued to hold court in 2022, and by the looks of Spotify’s most-streamed artists globally, it looks like they’ll probably head into dominating much of 2023.

If you didn’t know it by now, Bad Bunny is the biggest superstar in the world. There are a number of ways to quantify this title, so for now, we’ll look to Spotify’s data certifying the Puerto Rican singer as the most streamed artist worldwide.

To round out the top 5, right behind Benito we have more powerhouses from across the globe. Taylor Swift took the No. 2 position, followed by Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

Though not the top streamed artists, the likes of Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo were top of mind with leading positions in Spotify’s most-streamed albums globally and in the U.S.

What was happening elsewhere in pop culture also had an impact on what Spotify users chose to listen to. In the spring, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” increased streams by a whopping 8,700%. There’s no doubt Max from Stranger Things would have appreciated seeing the 1985 hit as the No. 1 most-streamed throwback song of the year.

Just behind it were Coldplay’s “Yellow”, Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady”, Coolio's “Gangsta’s Paradise” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Other spikes came from fashion and internet trends. There was a 660% spike in “Coastal Grandmother” user-generated playlists (think “My Girl” by The Temptations or Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)”) and a 320% surge in user-generated feral girl summer playlists (queue up “Thot S***” by Megan Thee Stallion). Also, in tandem with the proliferance of Little Miss memes— a suitable resurgence of the British children’s book character for the digital age— Spotify had a near 1,400% increase in user-generated “Little Miss” playlists over the summer.

So, how do your most listened to artists stack up to the global music elite? See more of the most important rankings below.

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most-Streamed Artists in the U.S.

Drake Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Kanye West The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Harry’s House by Harry Styles SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo = by Ed Sheeran Planet Her by Doja Cat

Most-Streamed Albums in the U.S.

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Harry’s House by Harry Styles Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen Midnights by Taylor Swift SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon “First Class” by Jack Harlow

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Case 63 (All Languages) Crime Junkie

Most Popular Podcasts in the U.S.

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie The Daily Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists Globally

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids SEVENTEEN

Songs With the Most Shared Lyrics Globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Heather” by Conan Gray “I Love You So” by The Walters “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

Most Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

See also: TikTok Beauty Guru Madeleine White Reveals The Next Big Fashion Trends