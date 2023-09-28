The 6 Most Popular Kitchen & Bath Trends Of 2023

By The Editors By The Editors | | Home & Real Estate

From warm woods to brushed metals, it is all about the details when it comes to your kitchen and bath. Here, the top trends of the moment—plus all the tips and tricks for how to use them.

LESS-IS-MORE LUXURY

From Succession’s much-lauded understated styling choices to an uptick in interiors that focus on subdued yet sumptuous materials—and astute attention to detail—quiet luxury is a trend that’s here to stay. “Quiet luxury is a beautiful balance between elevated elements and clean, basic forms that create a truly timeless feel,” says Denise Morrison, founder and principal designer of Morrison Interiors. “It embraces functionality, minimalism and refinement.” Morrison implemented these ideas in a recently completed home project, using a polished palette of neutral colors and lush, tactile materials throughout. A mix of earthy materials, including wide-plank European oak flooring, quartzite and Pietra di Cardoso Nero surfaces, combined with bold, graphic lighting and handcrafted accessories with an organic feel, help achieve that perfect balance. “There is a restraint/subtlety within the design of this kitchen that lends itself to a feeling of quiet luxury,” she explains. “The home and kitchen itself are quite large, yet the design reflects a minimalism and respect of form that allows the sophistication of the materials to shine through.”

FEELING BLUESTONE

True Residential’s statement-making Bluestone finish

Blue tones will always be a la mode when it comes to design, but there’s something about the cool, calming effect of bluestone that particularly makes a kitchen pop. From cabinets and tile to appliances and more, this soothing color reminiscent of both sea and sky is having a major moment. Case in point: luxury refrigerator brand True Residential’s new Bluestone finish, which is bold enough to add flair to a kitchen while also reading as chicly neutral. “Each year, we pore over the project archives and explore the cultural, stylistic and artistic hues that are making the biggest impact around the globe,” explains Chelsea Bothe, True Residential’s brand manager, of the inspiration behind the of-the-moment new colorway, part of the brand’s Build Your True program of custom finishes and hardware. “Ultimately, our deep dive into crowd-pleasing colors with staying power tends to guide us toward classic colors with a bit of a modern twist—that also exhibit depth. The choice of Bluestone has been a long time coming. Is there a more universally loved color than blue? Naturally uplifting, blue in all its shades inspires feelings of tranquility and trust—Bluestone even more so.”

PATTERN PLAY



Dainty bamboo chairs fitted with Iconic zebra fabric juxtapose Citrus Garden linen draperies in the kitchen—both prints from Schumacher (schumacher.com). “The joyful color mix in these textiles perfectly complements the pastel cabinetry, hewn brass hardware and black powder-coated fixtures,” says designer Sabrina Albanese.

It could be the way veining dances across a countertop like brushstrokes on a canvas. Or graphic motifs multiplying on your favorite accessories. Or a painterly detail trickling over a linen napkin. Whether subtle or bold, through repetition or abstraction, pattern adds depth, interest and visual texture that enlivens an interior and awakens the senses. And that makes the kitchen—where you begin your day with your morning coffee—the perfect space for pattern to play out. Take, for example, a sweet, refreshing Fort Lauderdale kitchen designed by Sabrina Albanese of Sabrina Albanese Interiors. Inspired by St-Tropez in the 1970s, the room remains light and airy with lustrous surfaces, warm woods and cool mint green cabinetry. But the neutral backdrop gives way to a statement-making breakfast area that invigorates through zebra-print seats and draperies fabricated using Schumacher’s Citrus Garden—an archival print designed by Josef Frank in 1947. It’s a reminder that pattern can be timeless, from hard surfaces to soft finishes and all the accoutrements in between.

COOK UP SOME COLOR

Kitchen designed by Diane Mohamed

It’s time to experiment in the kitchen, and we don’t mean at the stove. You might be an adventurous cook or a daring DoorDasher, but it’s time to brighten up more than what’s on your plate. Say goodbye to the all-white kitchen and hello to cheerful hues that perk up everything from your range to your cabinets. Too afraid to paint it all? There are plenty of ways to bring in pops of color without redoing the entire space. Consider a patterned backsplash or accessorize with a graphic rug, colorful stools and cookware in joyful shades. It can even be as easy as a colorful vase full of fresh flowers, vivid linen napkins, and an artful bowl of fruits and citrus. Your taste buds shouldn’t have all the fun.

GOLD RUSH



For this colorful kitchen remodel, Eggersmann USA provided the cabinetry, the plumbing fixtures, most of the appliances and the hardware.

Bursts of color are certainly having a moment as we scour through this season’s top trends. This kitchen remodel imbued with canary yellow, brilliant gold finishings and opulent lighting makes for the perfect pop of glitz and glam.

CHROMATIC POSSIBILITIES



Jessica Davis’ guest bathroom in the new addition to her Buckhead, Atlanta, home featuring terra cotta tiles from Fireclay Tile.

Color has made its way into our design-savvy hearts over the past several years. We see this in the collections of design companies, from appliances to textiles and beyond. While small spaces have traditionally been a canvas for colors, a captivating shift is underway. Designers and homeowners are now boldly embracing color on a larger and more dramatic scale, with color showing up in primary bathrooms in unexpected ways, including showerheads, toilets and faucets. Gone are the days of sterile whites and neutrals. Today’s trendsetters are infusing bathrooms with rich, warm hues that make a statement and infuse individuality into these deeply personal spaces. Cobalt blues, emerald greens and warm oranges are taking center stage, turning these private sanctuaries into artistic expressions of personal style.

