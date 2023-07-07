8 Of The Most Expensive Tequila Bottles Money Can Buy

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Tequila, the iconic Mexican spirit known for its vibrant and energetic nature, has gained immense popularity all over the world.

From casual shots to sophisticated cocktails, tequila has become a staple in the realm of fine spirits. However, beyond the realm of everyday tequilas, there exists a world of luxury and exclusivity.

The world of high-end tequilas presents an opportunity for aficionados to explore the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship. With each sip, these exceptional tequilas transport us to a realm of opulence and indulgence.

From exquisite decanters to rare aging techniques, these tequilas are a testament to the dedication and artistry behind the production of this beloved spirit. Whether as a collector's masterpiece or a statement of luxury, these expensive tequilas offer an unforgettable drinking experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Tears of Llorona No. 3

$280 / Website

Matured for 21 years, Tears of Llorona No. 3 is a tequila that celebrates the passage of time. With a blend of extra añejo tequilas, this spirit boasts deep complexity and smoothness. Priced at approximately $280 per bottle, Tears of Llorona No. 3 offers a taste of tequila history.

Don Julio Real

$380 / Website

Crafted to honor the legacy of the founder, Don Julio Real is a blend of aged tequilas. Each bottle is handcrafted and individually numbered, reflecting the dedication and craftsmanship behind this spirit. With a price tag of approximately $400, Don Julio Real is a testament to excellence in tequila production.

Gran Patrón Burdeos

$500 / Website

Infused with the essence of French Bordeaux wine barrels, Gran Patrón Burdeos is a tequila that exudes elegance. Aged for a minimum of 12 months, this unique blend balances the boldness of tequila with the smoothness of wine. With a price range of $500 to $600, Gran Patrón Burdeos offers a luxurious and sophisticated drinking experience.

Tres-Quatro-Cinco Extra Añejo

$1,030 / Website

Combining the worlds of art and tequila, Tres-Quatro-Cinco presents a visually stunning bottle inspired by the works of renowned artists. This limited edition blend mixes three añejos, with 30 percent three-year, 40 percent four-year and 30 percent five-year ages in total. Priced at around $1,000, Tres-Quatro-Cinco is a work of art to be savored.

Casa Noble Alta Belleza

$1,200 to $1,500 / Website

Casa Noble Alta Belleza is a tequila renowned for its refined elegance. Aged for eight years in French white oak barrels, this limited-edition tequila is a celebration of passion and craftsmanship. With a price range of $1,200 to $1,500, Casa Noble Alta Belleza is a true embodiment of sophistication.

Cincoro Extra Añejo

$1,500 to $1,700 / Website

From Michael Jordan’s tequila brand, Cincoro’s extra añejo is aged 40 to 44 months in a used Kentucky bourban barrel to create a deep and rich flavor profile designed to be sipped in celebration. There's a sweetness to it, with tasting notes of cooked agave, white chocolate, clove, cinnamon and coffee. Plus, the bottle is commissioned by Mark Smith, President of innovation special projects at Nike.

Clase Azul Ultra

$1,900 per bottle / Website

This exceptional tequila is crafted with the finest blue agave and aged for five years in sherry oak casks. Encased in a stunning, handcrafted decanter adorned with 3.5 ounces of pure platinum, Clase Azul Ultra is a true artistic masterpiece. Priced at a staggering $1,900 per bottle, this tequila is a symbol of luxury and elegance.

Patrón en Lalique Serie 2

$6,600 to $9,000 per bottle / Website

A collaboration between Patrón and Lalique, two renowned luxury brands, the Patrón en Lalique Serie 2 tequila is a blend of the oldest and rarest tequilas from Patrón's barrel aging room. Presented in a Lalique crystal decanter, featuring an elegant amber hue, this limited edition tequila is a collector's dream, priced at approximately $7,500.

