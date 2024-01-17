The 10 Most Anticipated Luxury Cars Of 2024

By J.P. Anderson By J.P. Anderson | January 17, 2024 | Lifestyle
From lightning-fast supercars to the poshest of new SUVs, these are the top 10 luxury cars to watch in the coming year.
Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engine supercar, the Valhalla will be produced in a limited run of just 999 vehicles.
The Skinny: Set to enter production in 2024, this thrillingly powerful hybrid is Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engine supercar.
Why We’re Impressed: Combining Formula 1 methodologies and tech with Aston Martin’s signature world-class performance, the Valhalla already has pulses racing.
The Details:
• Horsepower: 998
• 0-60 mph: 2.5 seconds
• Engine: All-wheel drive hybrid powertrain with twin-turbo flat-plane V-8 and three e-motors
Fun Fact: Talk about exclusive: The 2024 Valhalla will be produced in a limited run of just 999 vehicles, each priced in the neighborhood of $800,000.
The upcoming 2025 Escalade impresses with a range of 450 miles and a sleek interior with 55-inch diagonal LED display.
The Skinny: Cadillac’s pioneering full-size electric SUV combines the brand’s signature luxury with advanced electric vehicle technology in the upcoming 2025 model.
Why We’re Impressed: The IQ marks Cadillac’s bold entry into the full-size electric SUV market, with a focus on luxury and innovative technology.
The Details:
• Estimated Range: 450 miles
• Horsepower: Up to 750 with driverselectable Velocity Max
• Super Cruise han ds-free advanced driver assistance system
Fun Fact: The 2025 IQ Escalade boasts a curved, pillar-to-pillar 55-inch diagonal LED display that spans the vehicle’s entire front row.
The Skinny: BMW’s much-anticipated answer to high-performance electric SUVs offers a blend of luxury, technology and exhilarating power.
Why We’re Impressed: This powerful electric SUV offers thrilling acceleration and a dynamic driving experience.
BMW’s iX M60 offers a blend of exhilarating power, forward-thinking tech and posh luxury.
The Details:
• Horsepower: Up to 610
• 0-60 mph: 3.6 seconds
• All-electric powertrain
• Luxurious, tech-rich interior with multifunction hexagonal steering wheel
Fun Fact: The iX M60 features BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, which includes two built-in-house electric motors, high-voltage batteries and the car’s electronic systems.
Infiniti’s QX80 takes SUV sophistication to a powerful new level.
The Skinny: A luxurious, full-size SUV that stands out with elegant design and powerful performance
Why We’re Impressed: The Infiniti QX80 combines sophistication with advanced tech, offering a powerful and comfortable luxury SUV experience.
The Details:
• Horsepower: 400
• Engine: 5.6L V-8
• Luxe interiors with noise-insulating glass and advanced safety technology
Fun Fact: The QX80’s design is inspired by the “power and elegance” of luxury yachts, aiming to bring a sense of opulence and freedom to the road.
The Skinny: A versatile luxury SUV known for its off-road mojo and sophisticated design
Why We’re Impressed: The Land Rover Discovery expertly combines off-road capabilities with luxury, suitable for both rugged terrains and urban environments.
The Details:
• Horsepower: Up to 355
• Towing capacity of up to 8,200 pounds
• Optional nanoe X system filters interior air
Fun Fact: The Discovery’s Terrain Response 2 system can automatically adjust the SUV’s settings to suit different types of terrain, making it one of the most versatile off-road vehicles in its class.
Porsche’s new Panamera is one of the most powerful production models in the brand’s long history.
The Skinny: A luxury sports sedan that blends Porsche’s renowned performance with a spacious and sophisticated interior
Why We’re Impressed: The just-launched third-generation Porsche Panamera offers a unique combination of highperformance sports car and luxury sedan, with powerful engine options, increased E-performance and a refined driving experience.
The Details:
• Horsepower: Up to 670 (Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid)
• 0-60 mph: As fast as 3 seconds (Turbo E-Hybrid)
• Engine Options: V-6, V-8-hybrid and more to follow
• Luxurious interior with signature Porsche cutting-edge technology
Fun Fact: The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is one of the most powerful production models in Porsche’s history, combining a twin-turbo V-8
The Skinny: Mercedes-Benz’s flagship electric sedan represents the pinnacle of luxury in the electric vehicle market.
Why We’re Impressed: The Mercedes-Benz EQS is redefining electric luxury sedans with its healthy range and futuristic design.
The Details:
• Estimated Range: 352 miles
• Horsepower: Up to 536
• 0-60 mph: As fast as 4.1 seconds
• High-tech features and opulent interior
Fun Fact: The cabin features 64-color ambient lighting plus the Hyperscreen, an impressive 56-inch curved screen that stretches almost the entire width of the dashboard.
With speedy charging and sleek looks, Lucid’s 2025 Gravity is one hotly anticipated vehicle.
The Skinny: An innovative electric SUV from Lucid Motors, showcasing cutting-edge electric technology and design
Why We’re Impressed: The Lucid Gravity is setting new standards in the electric luxury SUV segment with its exceptional range and performance.
The Details:
• Estimated Range: 440-plus miles
• Horsepower: Over 800
• 0-60 mph: Under 3.5 seconds
Fun Fact: The Lucid Gravity is designed to be one of the fastest-charging production EVs, potentially adding 200 miles of range with just 15 minutes of charging.
Audi’s chic e-tron GT makes a serious style statement among luxury electric vehicles.
The Skinny: Audi’s first electrified four-door Gran Turismo makes a stylish, fun statement in the fast-evolving world of luxury EVs.
Why We’re Impressed: The Audi e-tron GT is a bold vision of Audi’s future in luxury electric vehicles, featuring innovative technology and powerful performance. The Details:
• Estimated Range: 249 miles
• 0-60 mph: As little as 3.1 seconds (RS e-tron GT)
• Driver-assistance tech aplenty
• Luxe interior options include heated and cooled front seats with massage function.
Fun Fact: Battery can charge from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes.
The Skinny: A grand touring sports car by Ferrari that showcases a subtle yet captivating design and exceptional performance
Why We’re Impressed: The Ferrari Roma captivates with its understated elegance and powerful performance, marking a new era for Ferrari designs.
The Details:
• Horsepower: 612
• Engine: V-8 turbo
• The convertible soft top opens in just 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 37 mph.
• Refined and sophisticated driving dynamics
Ferrari’s new Roma Spider beckons with promises of la dolce vita.
Fun Fact: The Roma’s design is a modern reinterpretation of the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and ’60s Rome, from which it draws its name and inspiration.
