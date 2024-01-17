The 10 Most Anticipated Luxury Cars Of 2024

By J.P. Anderson By J.P. Anderson | | Lifestyle

From lightning-fast supercars to the poshest of new SUVs, these are the top 10 luxury cars to watch in the coming year.

Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engine supercar, the Valhalla will be produced in a limited run of just 999 vehicles.

2024 ASTON MARTIN VALHALLA

The Skinny: Set to enter production in 2024, this thrillingly powerful hybrid is Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engine supercar.

Why We’re Impressed: Combining Formula 1 methodologies and tech with Aston Martin’s signature world-class performance, the Valhalla already has pulses racing.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 998

• 0-60 mph: 2.5 seconds

• Engine: All-wheel drive hybrid powertrain with twin-turbo flat-plane V-8 and three e-motors





Fun Fact: Talk about exclusive: The 2024 Valhalla will be produced in a limited run of just 999 vehicles, each priced in the neighborhood of $800,000.

2025 CADILLAC ESCALADE IQ



The upcoming 2025 Escalade impresses with a range of 450 miles and a sleek interior with 55-inch diagonal LED display.

The Skinny: Cadillac’s pioneering full-size electric SUV combines the brand’s signature luxury with advanced electric vehicle technology in the upcoming 2025 model.

Why We’re Impressed: The IQ marks Cadillac’s bold entry into the full-size electric SUV market, with a focus on luxury and innovative technology.

The Details:

• Estimated Range: 450 miles

• Horsepower: Up to 750 with driverselectable Velocity Max

• Super Cruise han ds-free advanced driver assistance system



Fun Fact: The 2025 IQ Escalade boasts a curved, pillar-to-pillar 55-inch diagonal LED display that spans the vehicle’s entire front row.

2024 BMW IX M60

The Skinny: BMW’s much-anticipated answer to high-performance electric SUVs offers a blend of luxury, technology and exhilarating power.

Why We’re Impressed: This powerful electric SUV offers thrilling acceleration and a dynamic driving experience.



BMW’s iX M60 offers a blend of exhilarating power, forward-thinking tech and posh luxury.

The Details:

• Horsepower: Up to 610

• 0-60 mph: 3.6 seconds

• All-electric powertrain

• Luxurious, tech-rich interior with multifunction hexagonal steering wheel

Fun Fact: The iX M60 features BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, which includes two built-in-house electric motors, high-voltage batteries and the car’s electronic systems.

2024 INFINITI QX80



Infiniti’s QX80 takes SUV sophistication to a powerful new level.

The Skinny: A luxurious, full-size SUV that stands out with elegant design and powerful performance

Why We’re Impressed: The Infiniti QX80 combines sophistication with advanced tech, offering a powerful and comfortable luxury SUV experience.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 400

• Engine: 5.6L V-8

• Luxe interiors with noise-insulating glass and advanced safety technology

Fun Fact: The QX80’s design is inspired by the “power and elegance” of luxury yachts, aiming to bring a sense of opulence and freedom to the road.

2024 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY

The Skinny: A versatile luxury SUV known for its off-road mojo and sophisticated design

Why We’re Impressed: The Land Rover Discovery expertly combines off-road capabilities with luxury, suitable for both rugged terrains and urban environments.

The Details:

• Horsepower: Up to 355

• Towing capacity of up to 8,200 pounds

• Optional nanoe X system filters interior air

Fun Fact: The Discovery’s Terrain Response 2 system can automatically adjust the SUV’s settings to suit different types of terrain, making it one of the most versatile off-road vehicles in its class.

2024 PORSCHE PANAMERA



Porsche’s new Panamera is one of the most powerful production models in the brand’s long history.

The Skinny: A luxury sports sedan that blends Porsche’s renowned performance with a spacious and sophisticated interior

Why We’re Impressed: The just-launched third-generation Porsche Panamera offers a unique combination of highperformance sports car and luxury sedan, with powerful engine options, increased E-performance and a refined driving experience.

The Details:

• Horsepower: Up to 670 (Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid)

• 0-60 mph: As fast as 3 seconds (Turbo E-Hybrid)

• Engine Options: V-6, V-8-hybrid and more to follow

• Luxurious interior with signature Porsche cutting-edge technology

Fun Fact: The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is one of the most powerful production models in Porsche’s history, combining a twin-turbo V-8

2024 MERCEDES-BENZ EQS SEDAN

The Skinny: Mercedes-Benz’s flagship electric sedan represents the pinnacle of luxury in the electric vehicle market.

Why We’re Impressed: The Mercedes-Benz EQS is redefining electric luxury sedans with its healthy range and futuristic design.

The Details:

• Estimated Range: 352 miles

• Horsepower: Up to 536

• 0-60 mph: As fast as 4.1 seconds

• High-tech features and opulent interior

Fun Fact: The cabin features 64-color ambient lighting plus the Hyperscreen, an impressive 56-inch curved screen that stretches almost the entire width of the dashboard.

2025 LUCID GRAVITY



With speedy charging and sleek looks, Lucid’s 2025 Gravity is one hotly anticipated vehicle.

The Skinny: An innovative electric SUV from Lucid Motors, showcasing cutting-edge electric technology and design

Why We’re Impressed: The Lucid Gravity is setting new standards in the electric luxury SUV segment with its exceptional range and performance.

The Details:

• Estimated Range: 440-plus miles

• Horsepower: Over 800

• 0-60 mph: Under 3.5 seconds

Fun Fact: The Lucid Gravity is designed to be one of the fastest-charging production EVs, potentially adding 200 miles of range with just 15 minutes of charging.

2024 AUDI E-TRON GT



Audi’s chic e-tron GT makes a serious style statement among luxury electric vehicles.

The Skinny: Audi’s first electrified four-door Gran Turismo makes a stylish, fun statement in the fast-evolving world of luxury EVs.

Why We’re Impressed: The Audi e-tron GT is a bold vision of Audi’s future in luxury electric vehicles, featuring innovative technology and powerful performance. The Details:

• Estimated Range: 249 miles

• 0-60 mph: As little as 3.1 seconds (RS e-tron GT)

• Driver-assistance tech aplenty

• Luxe interior options include heated and cooled front seats with massage function.

Fun Fact: Battery can charge from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes.

2024 FERRARI ROMA SPIDER

The Skinny: A grand touring sports car by Ferrari that showcases a subtle yet captivating design and exceptional performance

Why We’re Impressed: The Ferrari Roma captivates with its understated elegance and powerful performance, marking a new era for Ferrari designs.

The Details:

• Horsepower: 612

• Engine: V-8 turbo

• The convertible soft top opens in just 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 37 mph.

• Refined and sophisticated driving dynamics



Ferrari’s new Roma Spider beckons with promises of la dolce vita.

Fun Fact: The Roma’s design is a modern reinterpretation of the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and ’60s Rome, from which it draws its name and inspiration.