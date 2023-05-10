Morris & Co. Launches First-Ever Indoor-Outdoor Collection

By Caroline Perrott By Caroline Perrott | | Home & Real Estate HBCM Collections HBAT Collections HBBO Collections HBCA Collections HBCH Collections HBMI Collections HBNY Collections HBSC Collections HBTX Collections HBDC Collections

William Morris once said, “Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful.” Morris’ namesake brand, Morris & Co., has recently launched its first-ever indoor-outdoor collection reflecting these early ideations.



Pillows in Morris & Co. outdoor/performance collection fabrics Oak in sage green and Marigold in Mineral Blue atop a throw in Holland Park Stripe in sage and linen.

“Bringing nature’s mystery into interiors was William Morris’ guiding inspiration. It has been a real thrill to complete the circle and return his designs to the outside for this indoor-outdoor collection,” says Jessica Clayworth, Morris & Co. lead designer. Morris was an environmental campaigner and poet, largely influenced and inspired by the environments around him. In the field of textile design, Morris revived a number of dead techniques, and insisted on the use of good-quality raw materials, almost all natural dyes and hand-processing, and he also drew greatly on the natural world as the basis for his designs. Showcasing 25 signature designs, the performance collection fabrics are made to fit and to last—in high-traffic areas, lavish gardens, direct-sun patios and damp poolsides. “We’ve broken new ground in the way we craft our fabrics, preparing them to keep up with plenty of robust use in family homes,” says Clayworth. “That’s why I’m so pleased we’ve been able to retain the original archive feel of these 19th century designs, while creating a fabric collection primed and ready for life’s adventures.”