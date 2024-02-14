Search Our Site

Grand Bazaar: 14 Moroccan-Influenced Selects That Add Global Flair To The Home

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | February 14, 2024 | Home & Real Estate HBCM Home HBCM Trends

A magical Moroccan-influenced mix of burnished brass, textiles and vibrantly spiced hues adds a global flair to any space.

1.jpg

Backdrop 36 Hours in Marrakesh paint, backdrophome.com

01.jpg

Ngala Trading three- crocheted leather pod cluster chandelier, ngalatrading.com

1.jpg

Riloh Novo pendant, riloh.com

001.jpg

Riloh Mirro pendant, riloh.com

moroccan_pull_group-0001.jpg

Modern Matter Moroccan pulls in polished brass, modern-matter.com

1.jpg

Cole & Son Fez wallpaper border, cole-and-son.com

01.jpg

Hollywood at Home indoor/outdoor Moroccan table/stool, hollywoodathome.com

01.jpg

Barry Goralnick x Currey & Company Korg chandelier, curreyandcompany.com

1.jpg

Baobab Collection Arabian Nights candle, us.baobabcollection.com

01.jpg

Moroccan Decorative Arts book, assouline.com

001.jpg

Stout Textiles Petula fabric in Pumice, estout.com

01.jpg

Stout Textiles Glimmer fabric in red, estout.com

1.jpg

Jennifer Manners Alhambra Blush rug, jennifermanners.co.uk

01.jpg

Stout Textiles Invincible fabric in Harbor, estout.com


