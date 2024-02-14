Grand Bazaar: 14 Moroccan-Influenced Selects That Add Global Flair To The Home

By Phebe Wahl
February 14, 2024
A magical Moroccan-influenced mix of burnished brass, textiles and vibrantly spiced hues adds a global flair to any space.
Backdrop 36 Hours in Marrakesh paint, backdrophome.com
Ngala Trading three- crocheted leather pod cluster chandelier, ngalatrading.com
Riloh Novo pendant, riloh.com
Riloh Mirro pendant, riloh.com
Modern Matter Moroccan pulls in polished brass, modern-matter.com
Cole & Son Fez wallpaper border, cole-and-son.com
Hollywood at Home indoor/outdoor Moroccan table/stool, hollywoodathome.com
Barry Goralnick x Currey & Company Korg chandelier, curreyandcompany.com
Baobab Collection Arabian Nights candle, us.baobabcollection.com
Moroccan Decorative Arts book, assouline.com
Stout Textiles Petula fabric in Pumice, estout.com
Stout Textiles Glimmer fabric in red, estout.com
Jennifer Manners Alhambra Blush rug, jennifermanners.co.uk
Stout Textiles Invincible fabric in Harbor, estout.com
Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands