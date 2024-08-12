Lifestyle, Feature, Travel, Travel & Recreation, Apple News, Guides,

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO SANTA BARBARA

Known affectionately as the American Riviera, the Santa Barbara area became a popular vacation destination in the 1920s when Hollywood stars descended on the charming Mediterranean-style city. Incredible beaches, hiking trails, hotels, restaurants and boutiques are just a few reasons this little slice of heaven— just 1.5 hours from L.A.—continues to charm everyone who encounters it.





Arroyo Burro beach is the perfect place to let dogs run free. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

WHERE TO STAY & SPA

San Ysidro Ranch

Perched high on a hill overlooking the Pacific, this carefully curated, beautifully designed destination famously served as the honeymoon destination for John and Jackie Kennedy. The lush property—filled with spectacular gardens, beautifully appointed cottages and a soothing spa—boasts award-winning restaurants and wine programming. The resort recently announced a stunning addition to its impressive wine collection: 138 vintages from prominent Bordeaux estate Château d’Yquem, from 1811 to 2008.



The peaceful pool at San Ysidro Ranch has stunning views of the surrounding landscape. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Rosewood Miramar Beach

East Coast-style design and a prime beachfront location—plus an array of incredible restaurants, including Ama Sushi and Caruso’s, the Michelin One Star and Green Star oceanfront restaurant—draw a discerning crowd of celebrities and those in the know to this chic property in Montecito.



Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Montecito. PHOTO BY ELLIOT HAWKEY, COURTESY OF VISIT SANTA BARBARA

El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel

Boasting stellar views of the Pacific and the city below, this historic hotel exudes a sense of peaceful calm on its verdant grounds. Accommodations decked out in Spanish Mediterranean-meets-California Craftsman decor—found on paths woven across the beautiful property— range from well-appointed rooms to airy villas. On-property must-dos include pool time—the ocean view is one for the books—plus relaxation at the spa and meals on the restaurant’s open patio.

Palihouse Santa Barbara

Located in the heart of the historic Presidio neighborhood, with plenty of restaurants and shops within walking distance, Palihouse is the perfect home-away-from-home in downtown Santa Barbara. The rooms are spacious and well-appointed, and the public spaces have a just-right charm.

WHERE TO EAT & DRINK

Alessia

This charming French patisserie offers equally delicious and intricate pastries, along with brunch and lunch classics with a twist. Make sure to save room for something sweet.



Alessia’s dishes are as beautiful as they are delicious PHOTO BY CARTER HIYAMA/@DATSUFILMS, COURTESY OF VISIT SANTA BARBARA

Lucky’s

Head to this popular steakhouse on Coast Village Road in Montecito for classic steakhouse fare with a side of celebrity: Locals Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were famously spotted at the hot spot before their now-notorious interview went live.

Santa Barbara Public Market

Located just off State St., the Santa Barbara Public Market is the perfect place to grab a daytime bite while taking in the downtown sites. Plenty of mouthwatering vendors are on hand, including Mexican food favorite Corazon Cucina and Empty Bowl, which serves outstanding fresh Asian cuisine.

Bettina

This Italian lunch and dinner favorite at the Montecito Country Mart is known for its incredible pizza, made from hand-pulled dough and topped with farm-fresh local ingredients. Fresh plates of pasta at dinner and a thoughtful wine and cocktail list make this a go-to spot.



Charred broccolini at Loquita. PHOTO BY ROB STARK, COURTESY OF LOQUITA/VISIT SANTA BARBARA

The Funk Zone

This relatively new Santa Barbara neighborhood contains many tasting rooms, restaurants and shops. The best part? It’s just steps away from the beach. Don’t miss local favorite Spanish restaurant Loquita, which has one of the city’s most romantic patios.

WHERE TO SHOP

Jake & Jones

Located in the leafy Presidio neighborhood, this small but mighty boutique showcases a cool, curated mix of clothing, jewelry and fragrances. Expect to find pieces by Issey Miyaki, Alex Mill, Marni, Veja and more. There’s also a unique kids’ clothing selection, a men’s shop and a new market around the corner.

Diani Boutique

At this Santa Barbara staple, bohemian chic pieces by Isabel Marant Etoile and Mirth hang beside cool-girl basics from labels like Jesse Kamm and Anine Bing. And that’s not all. Just steps away are Diani Shoes and Diani Living, ensuring every aspect of your person and home is beautifully adorned.



The Blue Door. PHOTO BY BRIAN GARWOOD, COURTESY OF VISIT SANTA BARBARA

The Blue Door

Visiting this three-level destination for vintage furniture, decor and clothing is unique and exciting enough to be an all-afternoon activity. You’ll want to bring everything home, from the one-of-a-kind art pieces to the rare midcentury furniture finds.





The Montecito Country Mart offers a charming collection of shops and restaurants. PHOTO BY MEG SANDU

Montecito Country Mart

Boutiques like Doen, Clare V and Orelebar Brown live at the popular neighborhood destination, where sips from Caffe Luxx and bites from Bettina, Oat Bakery and Rori’s Artisanal Creamery are available.

Coast Village Road

Montecito’s picturesque main drag contains delightful boutiques, including Maison K., Whistle Shop and Lily. There are also a number of fabulous cafes and restaurants. Don’t miss Sushi | Bar Montecito, Tres Lune, Los Arroyos and Honor Bar, which has the best burger in town.

WHERE TO SOAK UP NATURE

Butterfly Beach

A local favorite due to its pristine shoreline, Butterfly Beach in Montecito attracts anyone looking to soak up the sun, surf, kayak, paddleboard and more. The beach’s east-west orientation provides glorious sunrises and sunsets. Note that there are no public facilities, but Coast Village Road—filled with numerous restaurants and shops—is a short five-minute walk away.



Arroyo Burro beach. PHOTO BY JAY SINCLAIR, COURTESY OF VISIT SANTA BARBARA

Arroyo Burro Beach

Dog lovers rejoice! This Santa Barbara spot is a perfect place to bring Fido due to the long, winding shoreline and surrounding natural bluffs. Families will also appreciate the beach’s mild surf and proximity to local parks.

Montecito Hot Springs

Set your GPS to 1217 E. Mountain Drive, Montecito, to find this hidden gem. There, you’ll find a moderately difficult 4-mile round trip hike with stunning views, lush plant life and, eventually, multiple hot spring pools. The sulfurous waters have a distinct aroma, but the health benefits should outweigh the scent. Be sure to download and use the Alltrails app when approaching the site, as the trail isn’t well-marked.

CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

Lotusland

After purchasing this historic estate in 1941, Madame Ganna Walska devoted the last 43 years of her life to creating Lotusland’s breathtaking gardens. To ensure a visit, book a tour reservation well in advance.



A peek inside Lotusland. PHOTO BY BILL DEWEY, COURTESY OF VISIT SANTA BARBARA

Old Mission Santa Barbara

Founded in 1786, this iconic Santa Barbara site includes a grand bell tower, lush gardens and gorgeous vistas of the surrounding San Ynez mountains and Pacific Ocean. Self-guided tours are available daily, while docent-led tours take place on weekends.