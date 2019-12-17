At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Escape To The Luxe Boutique Hotel Monte Uzulu

J.P. Anderson | April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle

In the verdant jungle of Mexico’s Pacific coast, new boutique hotel destination Monte Uzulu strikes a harmonious balance between indulgent luxury and a deep reverence for nature.

In the verdant jungle of Mexico’s Pacific coast, new boutique hotel destination Monte Uzulu strikes a harmonious balance between indulgent luxury and a deep reverence for nature. PHOTO BY MANUEL ZÚÑIGA/@MANUELZUNIGA FOR MONTE UZULU

When it comes to wellness experiences, simply letting yourself be still and aware of your surroundings can be the most indulgent thing of all. That’s one of the many charms of Monte Uzulu (deluxe suites from $293 per night). Set in the thick jungles of the Oaxacan coast, this new boutique property was created to honor the land and its community. Not a single tree was cut down to make room for the intimate property, whose 11 minimalist-chic suites each boast views of the ocean and the jungle; all wood is local, with the wall finishes of the destination’s low structures made of earth and lime; and a system of water reuse and rain catchment ensures maximal efficiency and minimal waste. Once you’ve soaked in the lush scenery, you can indulge in a bounty of wellness activities available on request, from yoga and massage to more active pursuits like surfing lessons, a visit to a local coffee farm or a stroll through the picturesque streets of the village of San Agustinillo. No matter what you decide, says property founder Alan Favero, you’re bound to feel at peace by the day of your departure. “Monte Uzulu’s guests value the privacy and customization of different activities; they find themselves in a deep connection with nature and community,” Favero notes. “Allowing the guests to enjoy the maximum relaxation and the hedonistic pleasures are Monte Uzulu’s hallmarks.”

Tags: travel mexico boutique hotel

Photography by: PHOTO BY MANUEL ZÚÑIGA/@MANUELZUNIGA FOR MONTE UZULU

