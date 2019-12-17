Escape To The Luxe Boutique Hotel Monte Uzulu

J.P. Anderson | April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle

In the verdant jungle of Mexico’s Pacific coast, new boutique hotel destination Monte Uzulu strikes a harmonious balance between indulgent luxury and a deep reverence for nature.

When it comes to wellness experiences, simply letting yourself be still and aware of your surroundings can be the most indulgent thing of all. That’s one of the many charms of Monte Uzulu (deluxe suites from $293 per night). Set in the thick jungles of the Oaxacan coast, this new boutique property was created to honor the land and its community. Not a single tree was cut down to make room for the intimate property, whose 11 minimalist-chic suites each boast views of the ocean and the jungle; all wood is local, with the wall finishes of the destination’s low structures made of earth and lime; and a system of water reuse and rain catchment ensures maximal efficiency and minimal waste. Once you’ve soaked in the lush scenery, you can indulge in a bounty of wellness activities available on request, from yoga and massage to more active pursuits like surfing lessons, a visit to a local coffee farm or a stroll through the picturesque streets of the village of San Agustinillo. No matter what you decide, says property founder Alan Favero, you’re bound to feel at peace by the day of your departure. “Monte Uzulu’s guests value the privacy and customization of different activities; they find themselves in a deep connection with nature and community,” Favero notes. “Allowing the guests to enjoy the maximum relaxation and the hedonistic pleasures are Monte Uzulu’s hallmarks.”