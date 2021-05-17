Money Is a Game, and to Attract More of It, It must be Treated Like a Sport - Richard Dolan

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 17, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Becoming a millionaire is a dream for many but a reality for a few. While the world’s millionaire population rose by about 9% in 2019, according to Capgemini, and the global population of millionaires is just 19.6 million. Compare that with the current global population of 7.9 billion people, and it becomes clear that it’s no easy feat to become a millionaire. Despite these figures, Richard Dolan, “The Coach of Coaches,” is dedicated to creating a thousand new millionaires within the next five years. Here, he speaks about his philosophies and how he plans to stay in the game.

Money Is a Game

Dolan says, “Money is a game, and to attract more of it, it must be treated like a sport.” He calls this perspective ‘The Sport of Money’ and says, “It helps to think of gaining money more like a game that can be studied, planned for, and won with the right game plan. To master a sport, you need to emulate those that crush the game. So, study them, codify them, and put into action the things you’ve learned.” It’s no surprise that Dolan uses this analogy for coaching; he has worked with some of the biggest names in the sports industry, including Mike Tyson, Lebron James, and Juwan Howard. His work with Howard’s NBA team, the Miami Heat, earned him two NBA championship rings as a gift from Howard during the team’s back-to-back wins in 2012 and 2013, and in 2020 he earned a third ring from the LA Lakers.

Run With a Positive Mindset

Richard Dolan believes that everything starts with the right mindset. The mind gets set with a thought, which gives rise to a vision or intention, which then activates the body and governs one’s bandwidth, focus, and attention to fulfill that vision, intention, and outcome.

He says, “When times get tough, you keep running knowing no one else is coming. No one else will rescue you, do the work, or make things happen. If it’s going to be, it’ll be up to you.”

Assemble a Winning Team

In both sports and business, creating a team is essential. A leader must look for people who think and act like owners and are willing to stand for success over self-significance. Dolan admits that one of his secrets to scaling a business is hiring people more intelligent than himself.

Lead With a Goal in Mind

Richard wants to create a million millionaires worldwide by 2030, which he believes is achievable through transforming people’s relationships with money, wealth, and worth through assessment, education, planning, and massive action. His 30-year tenure in wealth management and real estate investment has raised more than $7 billion in assets. Richard Dolan has already coached thousands of institutions, financial planners, and investment advisors on living, leading, and leaving a LEGACY, and he is confident that he will reach his goal.