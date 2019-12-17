At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Parties

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana
October 22, 2020

19 Philanthropic Families Who Are Investing in a Better Future
October 11, 2020

Modern Men of Las Vegas

Food & Drink

October 19, 2020

Garden Of Flavor's Lisa Reed Talks Gardening, Superfoods And Beauty Elixirs
October 7, 2020

Clase Azul Releases A Tequila Inspired By The Day of the Dead
September 2, 2020

Cincoro Tequila Masters Craft And Flavor

Home & Real Estate

October 6, 2020

5 Furniture Standouts From Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams' New Collection
September 30, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address
September 11, 2020

ASID Announces First Ever Virtual Conference

Style & Beauty

October 16, 2020

Longines Takes Cues From Aviation Icons For Its Latest Watch Collection
October 13, 2020

8 Outdoorsy Men's Ensembles Fitting For Fall
October 9, 2020

Introducing Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Watch Line
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Moncler Genius And MATE.Bike Partner On An Innovative, Electric Bike

Faye Power Vande Vrede | October 21, 2020 | Lifestyle

monicker genius mate bike electric

Moncler Genius collaborates with MATE.Bike for the must-have tech device of the season, as the two megahouses expand the limits of technical performance with the premiere of a revolutionary space-grade aluminum electric bike. MATE.Bike, the Denmark-based startup founded by siblings Christian Adel Michael and Julie Kronstrøm, embraces goals seeking to improve climate and health concerns caused by dense traffic environments. The unveiling of the Moncler MATE.Bike exceeds industry standards in technical innovation while achieving a strikingly beautiful design in a brilliant blend of function and form. Guaranteed to last over 68 miles per charge, it is available in peak white and deep black, with a two-motor function, a 48-volt battery and the ability to travel up to 30 mph. It’s a testament to tech performance meeting lifestyle needs in the most fashionable way.


Tags: technology

Photography by: Courtesy of brand

