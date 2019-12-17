Faye Power Vande Vrede | October 21, 2020 | Lifestyle

Moncler Genius collaborates with MATE.Bike for the must-have tech device of the season, as the two megahouses expand the limits of technical performance with the premiere of a revolutionary space-grade aluminum electric bike. MATE.Bike, the Denmark-based startup founded by siblings Christian Adel Michael and Julie Kronstrøm, embraces goals seeking to improve climate and health concerns caused by dense traffic environments. The unveiling of the Moncler MATE.Bike exceeds industry standards in technical innovation while achieving a strikingly beautiful design in a brilliant blend of function and form. Guaranteed to last over 68 miles per charge, it is available in peak white and deep black, with a two-motor function, a 48-volt battery and the ability to travel up to 30 mph. It’s a testament to tech performance meeting lifestyle needs in the most fashionable way.