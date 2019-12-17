At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Moet & Chandon Teams with Ambush Designer Yoon Ahn for Limited-Edition Champagne

Michael Tommasiello | March 19, 2021 |

Yoon Ahn and Moet & Chandon

The seasons are changing, and the world is starting to see the light at the end of the quarantine tunnel. It’s just about time to pop the champagne and celebrate the re-emergence of “drinking outside weather.”

Storied champagne brand, Moet & Chandon, is ready to join the party, and to that end, it's introducing a limited edition, fashion-focused partnership with high fashion and streetwear luminary Yoon Ahn of Ambush fame.

Ahn set to redesign the Moet & Chandon bottle in her own style and design, drawing inspiration from the lush, agricultural richness of the Epernay region, where Moet & Chandon is created, as well as the care that goes into preserving the region's centuries-old traditions.

See also: JAY-Z Unveils Ultra Rare, Signed Bottle of D'USSÉ Cognac at Sotheby's Auction House

It's a first for both the storied champagne house and the designer. In fact, it's the first time in Moet & Chandon's 152 year history that the brand has collaborated with an artist on this scale.

Implementing her brand's signature style and design, Ahn injected a minimalist aesthetic into the redesign, changing the gold neck of the bottle to a deep shade of black which contrasts beautifully with a new, embossed label in white. It's an eye-catching design that suggests a blank slate - like a window onto a future filled with possibility and hope for those who dare take the leap.

The redesign may seem minimal to the untrained eye, but it's impact is evident when considering the context. Rarely do we see a legendary brand change any aspect of their design or process. Not only does this bring monochromatic dimension to the label, Ahn's design really stands out in stark contrast to the bottle. Plus, Abush's signature right above the historic label is a big statement in itself.

moet & chandon ambush collaboration

Proceeds of all sales will be donated to World Land Trust, a foundation near and dear to Ahn's heart that supports local conservation partners in their efforts to halt the destruction of the world's ecosystems while protecting the natural habitats where rare and endangered species fight to survive.

The champagne was created in both the traditional Imperial and Imperial Rose varieties, each of which is currently available in incredibly-limited quantities via reservebar.com.

Photography by: Courtesy Moet & Chandon

