Get Ready With These Influencers Using ModLux.Rent

In the world of fashion, keeping up with trends and styles can be a challenge. Many feel the pressure to constantly buy new clothes to stay current, but this can quickly become expensive and it's absolutely unsustainable. However, a new trend is emerging among fashion influencers who are turning to fashion rental programs, like our own ModLux.Rent, to keep their wardrobe fresh and up-to-date.

ModLux.Rent is a fashion rental program by Modern Luxury, which offers unlimited designer rentals. You can receive three pieces at a time, wear them for as long as you want, and then send them back to get three new items. The program is easy to use and offers a wide range of designer brands, making it a perfect choice for fashion enthusiasts who want to stay current without breaking the bank.

Ashley Marie (@ashley.alejo), Mary Ashlee (@maryashlee), Shea Curry (@shamelessmama), Lauren Nicole (@la.vie.petite) and Jessica Chaska (@withlovenlace) are just a few of the fashion influencers who have shared their experience using ModLux.Rent on Instagram. These influencers have discovered the benefits of renting designer clothes instead of buying them outright.

For Chaska, having a toddler at home means that "date nights look a little different" than they used to. Instead of going out, she spends cozy nights on the couch in comfy sweaters from ModLux.Rent.

"Rent. Return. Repeat—that’s the motto from #modluxrent," she shares on Instagram, "and I couldn’t be more all about it!"

Nicole of La.vie.petite also found ModLux.Rent to be the perfect solution for special occasions that look a little different with a baby. She didn't want to splurge on a new outfit, but with ModLux.Rent, she was able to rent a matching outfit for her and her baby.

"I have a million pink sweaters in my closet and so adore this one," she writes, "but, I would never have been bold enough to buy these vegan leather pants, so I'm excited to try them out for a month and can send them back."

Curry, a 50-year-old fashion enthusiast, found ModLux.Rent to be a game-changer. She was able to access endless styles for one flat monthly fee, and it allowed her to get unlimited boxes, something other rental services don't offer.

"For my first box, I got this incredible black leather dress from one of my favorite designers, Yigal Azrouel," she shares, "and since I live in southern California, I don’t have many sweaters and desperately needed some for my work trip to NYC. So I got this buttery cashmere, open-back, eggplant-colored sweater from Vince and a hunter-green sweater from Astr, which I thought was perfect for this pencil skirt I had."

Ashlee turned to ModLux.Rent for Valentine's Day and was able to rent designer pieces without the commitment of buying something and wearing it once. She could send it all back once she was done wearing, and get new designer pieces to add to her closet. She made a reel showing off some groovy pieces, including a cute pattern jacket from Mumu, and a super flirty flare pant in romanticly reddish pink.

Lastly, Alejo tried ModLux.Rent and found that it made it easy to treat herself with designer pieces. "ModLux.Rent is your new favorite rental service delivering the best pieces to your wardrobe," she says. "A girl could never have enough flowers (or enough outfits)."

These fashion influencers have found success in using ModLux.Rent and have even shared discount codes for their followers to try the service for themselves. If you're looking to keep your wardrobe fresh and up-to-date without spending a fortune, consider renting clothes from ModLux.Rent.

ModLux.Rent offers a wide selection of designer clothing and accessories, including dresses, jumpsuits, handbags and jewelry. Customers can browse the collection online, choose the items they want to rent, and have them delivered to their doorstep. After the rental period is over, customers simply return the items to Modlux Rent. The program is designed to promote sustainable fashion choices by reducing waste and promoting the reuse of high-quality fashion items.

This article was written with help by Chat GPT.