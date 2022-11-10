ModLux.Rent To Provide Expert Curation By Modern Luxury Editors

By: Chandler Presson By: Chandler Presson | | People Style & Beauty

With gala season well underway and the holidays right around the corner, plenty of good food, great company and gorgeous fashion is to come. While there’s nothing more satisfying than being the best dressed guest, choosing the right frock to make jaws drop or the perfect sweater to draw envious eyes can be quite the task. Luckily, Modern Luxury editors are expertly curating fool-proof guides to an incredible wardrobe on ModLux.Rent, the new luxury clothing rental service taking the industry by storm.

Modern Luxury Editors Provide Expert Advice

Featuring a tailored collection of in-season jackets and outerwear, dresses, tops and bottoms, ModLux.Rent is the key to keeping your closet relevant without breaking the bank. Unrestricted access to the season’s hottest trends combined with the insight of experienced fashion editors means you never have to open your dresser and say “I have nothing to wear” again. “As a huge believer in having a timeless yet versatile wardrobe ModLux.Rent offers a curation of the best fashion staples and the ability to update seasonally with ease,” says Modern Luxury’s VP of fashion and creative director James Aguiar. “It's always been my goal to translate the runway to an understandable and wearable space. ModLux.Rent is that destination.”

Modern Luxury editors are lending their expert eyes and curating collections of available ModLux.Rent offerings to meet any of your wardrobe needs, whether you’re dressing for an office holiday party or the perfect cozy sweater to make waves in Soho this weekend.

How does ModLux.Rent Work?

Unfamiliar with ModLux.Rent? Never fret, getting started is easy. Sign up for ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial, which allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. Begin by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive unlimited monthly shipments of 3 items at a time from the collection’s full closet, meaning you’re never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. You also have the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next, and can use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. Keep the pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.

What’s Next?

Once your 30-day trial is up, becoming a full member is easy, at a monthly flat fee of just $125. And when you undoubtedly come across a piece you simply cannot bear to part with, the members-only pricing allows you to buy at a discount, meaning you’ll never have to say goodbye to your new favorite coat. Best of all, new arrivals are added weekly, meaning your next swoon-worthy outfit is only days away. Happy renting!