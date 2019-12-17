Modern Men of Las Vegas

| October 11, 2020 | People

VEGAS is pleased to present some of the most distinguished men in the greater Las Vegas area and beyond. These outstanding industry leaders are shaping the future of their respective fields and are stepping into the spotlight to share where they’ve come from and where they’re headed next.

NELSON DE LA NUEZ

CONTEMPORARY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST & DESIGNER, POP LAND STUDIOS

“People don’t buy products. They want relationships, stories and magic. That’s where I come in. We all need a little magic.”

With prestigious art galleries located in luxury destinations, ranging from Palm Beach, Pacific Palisades, Hamptons to Aspen, Soho, Hong Kong, DC, Boston and major cities in between and a lengthy celebrity list of collectors, pop artist Nelson De La Nuez is kept busy nonstop, often with a wait list.

His sophisticated, yet playful, original mixed media pop artwork is always in demand with the A list, whether it be the billionaire hedge fund crowd or the music and entertainment industry executives and celebrities or the savvy art collector with the keen eye looking to round out an extensive art collection. They appreciate his unique, fun style fitting for luxury homes.

His many luxury brand collections of home decor, travel and fashion over the years have all been branded with his trademark namesake of The King of Pop Art®, after being titled that years ago via media and press; it stuck for his brand.

He has partnered with and been hired for commissions and designs for companies, such as Delta Airlines; you will see many of his pieces in the Delta One & Sky Club lounges around the country, AZUL airlines, Shoedazzle, Hermes, Corum watches, and for countless celebrity and industry executive requests.

De La Nuez has built an empire that sells his art in various formats and price points; online via his site, but also sells extensively to chosen galleries worldwide, interior designers and developers, the hospitality industry for hotels, nightclubs, restaurant decor/design.

“Part of my success is because I realized the need for art at all prices..There is something for everyone.. every stage of collecting my work,” he explains.

805.583.5060

kingofpopart.com

thekingofpopart@gmail.com

IG : @kingofpopart

JOHN ALCANTARA & DAVID MANN

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LAS VEGAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS

Wealth Management Advisors John Alcantara and David Mann lead teams of seasoned professionals with over 40 combined years of experience in the financial services industry. Specializing in the integration of wealth accumulation and risk management, they work with high-net-worth professionals to help organize their resources and reach their financial goals.

By way of a client-first approach, John and David seek first to understand who their clients are, rather than leading with a product or solution. Their sophisticated, highly educated teams possess the skills and resources necessary to educate clients on wealth management strategies and solutions that will help them, their families, and their businesses thrive.

Backed by the strength of Northwestern Mutual, a highly rated* $300 billion company, John and David are proud to serve the community of Las Vegas and clients throughout the country. Having walked clients through some of the most challenging economic periods in recent history, including the dot com bubble, the 2008 recession, and the current coronavirus pandemic, John and David have seen clients reap the rewards of sound financial planning at every stage of their career.

Among U.S. life insurers. Ratings are for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, as of the most recent review and report by each rating agency. Ratings as of: 10/19 (Fitch Ratings), Ratings are subject to change.

3883 Howard Hughes Pkwy, Ste 700

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702.369.0405

lasvegas.nm.com

EAMON SPRINGALL

STITCHED FOUNDER & PRESIDENT

Eamon Springall has spent 10 years building one of the most esteemed men’s retail businesses in the country. STITCHED has emerged as a cornerstone of Las Vegas culture by manifesting Springall’s commitment to irreverence, redefining industry trends, and prioritizing his team and community.

STITCHED has forged its own lane in luxury menswear, with an experience-driven approach that elevated the British haberdashery model and created one of the best private rooms in Las Vegas. Its Whiskey Locker Lounge hosts an ever-growing roster of celebrities, athletes, and businesspeople sampling rare whiskies and designing their own custom clothing.

“Even during a pandemic, we are prioritizing philanthropy. We believe success without giving back is failure,” Springall explains. STITCHED partners with 50-plus charities and schools annually, by donating suit packages, cash sponsorships, and scholarships.

STITCHED at The Cosmopolitan

3708 Las Vegas Blvd So.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

STITCHED at Tivoli Village

410 South Rampart Blvd. Suite #155

Las Vegas, NV 89145

STITCHEDlife.com

eamon@STITCHEDlife.com

Instagram: @STITCHEDlife

FRANK DEBLASI

FOUNDER OF BALLSFEST

“Elegance is not about being noticed, it’s about being remembered” - Giorgio Armani

A Merrill Lynch financial advisor by day, and philanthropist in all hours, this former New Yorker absolutely loves living in the desert. But moreso, making a difference here. Ever since his testicular cancer battle 13 years ago, he has been committed to lifting the spirits of children and young adults battling all forms of cancer through his 501c(3) non-profit organization, Ballsfest. Instead of referring to those he serves in the Foundation as, “patients”, they are playfully known as, “Ballers”, a modern day term for those living well, doing well. Whether he is gifting a new car, education costs, a live taping at Dancing with the Stars, or the chance to meet Guy Fieri and Michael Buble, DeBlasi takes the time to build everlasting relationships with each Baller and their family. In addition to its annual fundraiser held at the Red Rock Resort, the Foundation holds multiple events throughout the year, as well as “Hospital Hangs”, where team members provide therapeutic activities, including art therapy, Lego, and slime building sessions for Ballers in treatment at the Children’s Medical Center at Summerlin Hospital (ballsfest.org).

Q: What do you consider to be the keys to your success?

A: “Be assertive, have a polite persistence, and follow up, and you will do very well in any profession.”

Q: How does your background bring a unique perspective to your work?

A: “Being the grandson of Italian immigrants, and the son of a doctor/nurse, my motor is always going, with an endless dedication to care-taking.”

Q: When you think of the ultimate Modern Man, what do you think of?

A: Dependable and steady character, always there for his family, friends, and even a stranger in need. He displays sympathy and empathy, and utilizes whatever resources or skills he has to better the lives of other people. However, not hesitant to embrace and practice some old-world tendencies such as writing a handwritten note, and leaving a voicemail!

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

732 687 4633

ballsfest.org

DAN HOLTZ & DEVIN HAMAN

BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER CO-FOUNDERS

After years of working out next to each other at the same gym, a chance opportunity brought these two Angeleno entrepreneurs together.

Fifteen years from their first meeting, Devin Haman and Dan Holtz have cemented their legacy in the anti-aging and medical spa industry. The two business partners are owners and operators of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, one of the nation’s fastest growing medspa and wellness franchises and are on the forefront of restorative advancements and cutting-edge technologies, as well as treating Los Angeles’ A-list celebrities.

Haman and Holtz both have life-long passions for health and fitness. Haman, as a collegiate athlete, is an avid fitness buff and enjoys helping people from in all aspects of health and aesthetics. Holtz has dedicated his life to aiding others to feel their best while personally living a life of fitness, wellness and extreme sports.

“Our love of helping people feel their best inspired us to create BHRC and for the last 15-years we have been proud to be a locally-owned and operated business that has been supported by our loyal patients.” -Devin Haman

In 2005, the duo’s mutual passion for health and wellness sparked the business venture that ultimately resulted in a unique blend of a wellness center and medspa combined.

Haman and Holtz have created an empire by their high ethics and dedication to the advancements in beauty and wellness. With their direction, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center brings the art of beauty and the science of youth to its roster of clientele. What has becoming known as the “fountain of youth” to many of the celebrity endorsers, the secrets of keeping Hollywood youthful is now available at the many Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Centers located across the country.

Now focused on development, Haman and Holtz are concentrating on expanding the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center franchisee to major markets across the country. With 18-BHRC centers open across the country and over 24 under construction and contract, Haman and Holtz are excited that they are able to help others achieve their health and beauty goals is growing from coast-to-coast.

Boca Park : 750 S. Rampart Blvd, Suite 4

702.213.3074

Downtown Summerlin: 1825 Festival Plaza Dr, #180

702.213.8269

info@bhrcenter.com | bhrcenter.com

FB: @BeverlyHillsRejuvenationCenter

IG: @bhrc.medspa