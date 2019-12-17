At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020
Read More

October 30, 2020

3 Film Releases From Martin Sprock's Sprockefeller Pictures

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 7, 2020

Modern Man's Guide To Whiskey
Read More

December 4, 2020

5 Must-Try Holiday Desserts from Vegas Chefs
Read More

November 25, 2020

Find Out How Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Is Keeping Our Bartenders Pouring

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 24, 2020

7 New Women's Loungewear Collection Launches
Read More

November 9, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
Read More

November 8, 2020

Bauble Buzz: Jewelry Designers Reimagine Age-Old Pieces
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Modern Man's Guide To Whiskey

Modern Luxury | December 7, 2020 | Food & Drink Sponsored Post Features Featured Food & Drink Feature

Share

In Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

thomas-park-4aWCVJA2uSo-unsplash.jpg

Some call it the wine of wall street, others call it Whiskey. Regardless of how you refer to it, a little education on the rich history and a few facts behind the drink will go a long way. Impress business partners and dinner party guests alike with this brief 101 on America’s favorite brown spirit that will have you entertaining with fun facts like a true whiskey master.

What exactly is Whiskey?

Distilled throughout the world, this brown spirit is made from a variety of grains, including barley, corn, rye, and wheat. Whisky is most popularly distilled in Ireland, Scotland, the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Various styles of whiskey use slightly different distilling techniques, but almost all whiskey is barrel-aged for a minimum of a few years bestowing their oak and wood flavors, darkening the liquor, and settling out the harsh alcohol. Typically, whiskey is bottled at 40 percent alcohol by volume (ABV, 80 proof) or slightly higher however some undiluted barrel-strength whiskeys may reach 140 proof.

How did whiskey come to be?

The distilling techniques we know today were brought over by traveling monks between 1100 and 1300 from mainland Europe into Ireland and Scotland. At the time, whiskey, a Gaelic word meaning “water of life” was utilized for medicinal purposes; as an internal anesthetic and external antibiotic.

What is so special about Tennessee whiskey?

Aside from a starring role in many Country music songs, Tennessee whiskey has its own special process and unique history. Tennessee whiskey is defined as 51% corn, matured in new charred American oak barrels, distilled at 80% and cannot be put in the barrel above 62.5% ABV and cannot be bottled below 40% ABV.

However, before Tennessee whiskey is barrel-aged, it must undergo a filtration process called the Lincoln County Process. The most famous of the Tennessee whiskeys is from pioneer brand Jack Daniel’s who spearheaded this process and is based in historic Lynchburg, TN. Read their compelling story here.

What is the best way to enjoy whiskey?

There is no right or wrong way to drink whiskey. Premium whiskeys are often enjoyed straight, or neat. On the rocks or with a splash of water are also popular ways to drink whiskey as it opens up the notes and flavors, especially in high-proof styles. Whiskey is also a main ingredient in many cocktail recipes, from mixing with soft drinks to more sophisticated classics, to sours, creamy or fruity drinks, and is favorite for hot drinks. Here are some of this season’s top recipes [LINK TO JDSB article on Craft Cocktails to Make @Home].

How long can you keep your special bottle?

Well, theoretically if a bottle is stored in the right conditions, whiskey can last for quite some time. UV light is the catalyst for the breakdown of the organic compounds inside the whiskey. Therefore, if kept in a cool dark place, the drink can be an heirloom for centuries to come, like Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Personal Collection program, which allows you to hand pick and personalize a batch made for you.

The Beauty of Brown

Generally speaking, brown spirits get their beautiful brown color from wooden containers. As alcohol is a solvent, it extracts flavor and pigment compounds from the wood it matures in. Whiskey’s au naturel color comes from new charred oak barrels, added sherry or possibly other additives depending on the origin. And the longer a whiskey spends in a barrel, the darker its color.

Toast Away

And now with a back-pocket full of information, make your way to the bar (within Covid compliance guidelines of course), order with ease, raise your glass and toast like a true whiskey connoisseur.

JDQ3SocialSBSBNeatServe1x1.jpg

Celebrate winter responsibly; written in partnership with your friends at Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.

Tags: jack daniels
Categories: Food & Drink Sponsored Post Features Featured Food & Drink Feature

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: