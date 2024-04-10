Revealed: Modern Luxury's 2024 Travel Award Winners

By The Editors By The Editors | | Culture Lifestyle Feature

From hidden getaways and world-class spas to exotic safari camps and around-the-world private jet tours, the Modern Luxury editorial team curates the ultimate list for luxury travel around the globe.

Best New Historic Property, Spain

SON BUNYOLA, MALLORCA

Richard Branson opened Son Bunyola last summer on 1,300 acres overlooking the Mediterranean. The revitalized finca comprises 27 rooms and suites and sits on a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Best Renovation of a Storied Property

THE DORCHESTER, LONDON

The 241-room Dorchester (56 suites and three penthouse suites), nestled in London’s Mayfair across from Hyde Park, recently unveiled renovations to its public areas and guest rooms by Pierre-Yves Rochon. The results are stunning and glam, especially The Promenade.

Best Golf Course & Recreation Resort, Europe

ADARE MANOR, IRELAND

Golfers speak in hushed tones about the golf course at Ireland’s Adare Manor, which will host the 2027 Ryder Cup. Guests also adore the property’s 840 acres for countless diversions, from hiking, cycling, birds of prey demos and dog training.

Best Small Hideaway, Europe

KALESMA, MYKONOS

Kalesma is an oasis of Greek charm in Mykonos featuring 25 suites and two villas, each with a pool with unobstructed water views. Cycladic minimalism— whitewashed structures, wood and marble—define the aesthetic, along with modern flourishes like the infinity pool and lounge.

Best Family Getaway

ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS

Bahamian fun awaits at Atlantis, especially for kids. While parents chill in a beachfront cabana at The Reef, kids dive into activities with Atlantis Kids Adventure and Junior Ultimate Trainer for a Day. For the intrepid, book a day trip via private charter to Kamalame Cay.

Best Heritage Property

ROME CAVALIERI, A WALDORF ASTORIA HOTEL

Perched atop Rome’s tallest hill, Rome Cavalieri sits on 15 acres of Mediterranean parkland. Guests will love the suites (glass ceilings, exquisite artworks and rare antique furnishings), red-clay tennis courts, 800-meter trail and swimming pools.

Best Hotel for Art Lovers

AMAN VENICE

Located within Palazzo Papadopoli, one of Venice’s palaces along the Grand Canal, Aman Venice features fresco-lined suites facing the canal, elegant dining in the piano nobile and exceptional spa services.

Best New Wellness Retreat

SIX SENSES VANA, INDIA

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in Dehradun, India, Six Senses Vana features everything from yoga to Tibetan medicine to natural healing therapies for the ultimate stay for mind, body and soul.

Best Culinary Program, USA

AUBERGE DU SOLEIL, NAPA VALLEY

Set against a Napa Valley backdrop of 33 acres populated with ancient olive and oak trees, Auberge du Soleil’s 50 guest rooms and suites marry sophistication and charm. The dining program reflects the best of Provence and California flair.

Best Eco-Tourism Resort

JEAN-MICHEL COUSTEAU RESORT, FIJI

Talk about an environmental legacy—Fiji’s Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort offers 25 luxe bures, nature exploration, water sports, dreamy spa services and an award-winning culinary program.

Best Arctic Adventure

PONANT CRUISES

This uberluxe French cruise line pairs the thrill of expedition with the ultimate in comfort, with a maximum capacity of 245 guests and a culinary program by legendary chef Alain Ducasse aboard Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s only luxury icebreaker powered by liquefied natural gas.

Best of the Caribbean

ROSEWOOD LITTLE DIX BAY, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

With a magnificent Virgin Gorda setting, stylish accommodations, endless leisure options and Rosewood’s signature five-star service, this eco-friendly British Virgin Islands retreat established in 1964 by conservationist Laurance Rockefeller is paradise personified.

Best Landmark Hotel, Middle East

BURJ AL ARAB JUMEIRAH, DUBAI

From its sumptuous interiors and beyond-luxe amenities to its iconic sail shape—which ensures that each of the 198 suites looks out onto the Arabian Gulf—all the superlatives apply to this global symbol of over-the-top Arabian luxury in Dubai. Nearly 25 years since its opening, no other property in the region can compare.

Best Service

THE RITZ-CARLTON, KYOTO, JAPAN

From a check-in process held over traditional Japanese tea to thoughtful touches at every turn during each guest’s stay, the meticulous service at this luxury urban resort on the banks of the Kamogawa River is the apex of true Japanese hospitality—and sets a global standard.

Best Renovation, Caribbean

SANDALS DUNN’S RIVER, JAMAICA

This iconic resort in the heart of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, has been completely reconceived with sparkling results. Highlights include stunning accommodations like the Coyaba Sky Villa with an expansive river pool, multiple soaking tubs, a rooftop space and more.

Best Luxury Cruise Line

OCEANIA CRUISES

In the ever-crowded realm of world-class cruises, Oceania stands out for its combination of small ships, personalized service and over-the-top luxury whether voyaging to Scandinavia or the South Pacific.

Best First-Class Cabin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qatar Airways (@qatarairways)

QATAR AIRWAYS Q SUITE

This Doha-based luxury airline bills its Q Suite class as “the most memorable flying experience in the world,” and that’s hardly an exaggeration. The expansive suites feature doors with a “do not disturb” indicator, ambient mood lighting, fully lie-flat beds and generous storage space, as well as a bespoke turndown service, Diptyque amenity kits and more.

Best New Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Peninsula Istanbul (@thepeninsulaistanbulhotel)

THE PENINSULA ISTANBUL

A magnificent waterfront setting along the Bosphorus Strait sets the scene for the ultimate in signature Peninsula comfort and luxury, where high-tech amenities abound, a lavish spa with Turkish hammams beckons and famed chef Fatih Tutak’s Silk Road-inspired cuisine at Gallada is bound for a Michelin Star.

Best Private Jet Charter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magellan Jets (@magellanjets)

MAGELLAN JETS

Private jet outfitters are thick in the air these days, so it takes something special to stand out from the pack. Magellan Jets does it, simply, by surpassing all competitors in flexibility; ease of use; and, above all, customer service—whether you’re a first-time customer or a yearslong member.

Best Private Travel Adventure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCS World Travel (@tcsworldtravel)

TCS WORLD TRAVEL

Around-the-world journeys used to be a thing of fantasy. Thanks to private jet travel, these days they’re an everyday occurrence—and nobody does them as exquisitely as TCS World Travel, which leads its expertly curated signature tours, group jet expeditions and customized itineraries to every continent with serious style and peerless customer service.

Best Resort, Central America

NAYARA TENTED CAMP, COSTA RICA

Nayara Tented Camp, nestled in Costa Rica’s verdant Arenal Volcano National Park, re-imagines eco-friendly travel through the lens of luxury. Inspired by the classic African safari experience, the camp’s canvas-clad accommodations boast private plunge pools fed by natural hot springs and a series of hot spring pools scattered across the property, providing an intimate connection with the surrounding tropical landscape. Guests can indulge in a plethora of activities, from guided rainforest hikes to soothing spa treatments amid the serene sounds of nature. This jewel of Central America is the ultimate retreat for those seeking a unique and luxurious escape in harmony with nature.

Best Farm-to-Fork Fare

BLACKBERRY FARM, WALLAND, TENN.

Tucked amid Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm offers an unparalleled farm-to-table dining experience that marries rustic charm with sophisticated elegance. With a strong ethos on sustainable farming and culinary excellence, the sprawling 4,200-acre property takes guests on a gastronomic journey highlighting the freshest ingredients sourced directly from its gardens, forests and pastures. At the helm of this culinary adventure is a team of expert chefs who craft exquisite dishes embodying the essence of the region’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Best New Hotel, Maldives

JOALI BEING

Billed as the “first well-being island of its kind in the Maldives,” Joali Being backs it up with an extraordinary island experience laser-focused on wellness—think biophilic design; nutritionist-planned, earth-to-table culinary initiatives; and a wide array of well-being experiences, all with stunning views of the Indian Ocean.

Best Safari Lodge

ANDBEYOND NGORONGORO CRATER LODGE, TANZANIA

Perched on the edge of the world-famous Ngorongoro Crater, andBeyond’s Ngorongoro Crater Lodge in Tanzania is the ultimate luxury safari experience. This unique lodge combines the wild beauty of the African bush with the highest levels of comfort and elegance. Each opulent suite is a testament to the area’s rich cultural heritage, offering breathtaking views of the crater below. Guests go on expertly guided game drives and gain exclusive access to some of Africa’s most prolific wildlife viewing.

Best Ski Getaway

BADRUTT’S PALACE HOTEL, SWITZERLAND

Filled with celebs and surrounded by luxury boutiques in a postcard-perfect Alpine village setting, this iconic St. Moritz destination is fabulosity personified even before you hit the slopes. Thankfully, the skiing at nearby Corviglia is equally world-class, with 155 kilometers of pristinely tended trails within easy access of the hotel.

Best Hotel, Maldives

THE RITZ-CARLTON MALDIVES, FARI ISLANDS

In a region world-renowned for its peerlessly luxurious properties, The Ritz-Carlton’s Maldivian debut takes the cake. From its contemporary-chic architecture to its world-class dining and jawdropping, ring-shaped overwater spa, this property is one you’ll never forget.

Best Landmark U.S. Property

HOTEL JEROME, AUBERGE RESORTS COLLECTION, ASPEN

Hotel Jerome, presiding in the heart of Aspen, is a historical gem that has been the epicenter of mountain luxury since 1889. As part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, this landmark property expertly blends its rich heritage with contemporary sophistication. The hotel’s elegant interiors pay homage to its storied past, featuring meticulously restored architectural details, antique furnishings and modern amenities. The legendary Hotel Jerome continues to define the pinnacle of hospitality, offering a timeless retreat that captures the spirit of the American West.

Best New Destination Hotel

BANYAN TREE ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA

Banyan Tree AlUla in Saudi Arabia represents the zenith of innovation and luxury. Situated in the dramatic landscapes of the ancient AlUla Valley, this sanctuary blends seamlessly with its stunning desert surroundings, offering a unique retreat where guests embark on a sensory journey with spa treatments incorporating local ingredients and healing practices delivered by expert therapists.

Best New Wellness Program

SHA WELLNESS CLINIC, MEXICO

The newly unveiled SHA Wellness Clinic in Mexico extends the renowned SHA wellness philosophy to the vibrant landscapes of the Riviera Maya, offering a pioneering sanctuary where health and holistic well-being are harmoniously intertwined. Following the success of its flagship in Spain, SHA Mexico provides personalized four- to 21-day health programs that integrate natural therapies; advanced medical treatments; and a holistic approach to nutrition, fitness and mental well-being.

Best Longevity Retreat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clinique La Prairie (@cliniquelaprairie)

CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE, SWITZERLAND

Today, biohacking is the new buzz, and Clinique La Prairie in Montreux, Switzerland, is the epitome of luxury wellness, offering a sanctuary where health and well-being are elevated to an art form. Set along the serene shores of Lake Geneva against the picturesque backdrop of the Swiss Alps, this world-renowned retreat combines medical innovation with holistic therapies to create a unique and transformative experience.

Best Tented Camp, USA

CAMP SARIKA AT AMANGIRI, UTAH

Serenity seekers will love this meditative desert getaway, a short walk or ride from Amangiri in Utah. Nestled among dramatic rock formations are 10 luxurious canvas-topped tents with private plunge pools centered around a shared restaurant, pool and lounge.

Most Iconic European Hotel

RITZ PARIS

Sumptuous interiors, legions of legendary guests and all-around elegance make the Ritz Paris, which opened in 1898, the icon it is today. Step back in time with a cocktail at the intimate Bar Hemingway, dine at the new fine dining restaurant Espadon, or simply take in the hotel’s grandeur, which encapsulates Paris so perfectly.

Best Cabo Beach Hotel

MONTAGE LOS CABOS, MEXICO

While Cabo isn’t typically known for its beaches, this newer property on Santa Maria Bay is prime for soaking up the sun surfside—from a luxuriously appointed perch, no less. Enjoy Baja-style cuisine; relax at Spa Montage, which offers healing therapies inspired by the area’s history and folklore; and enjoy ocean activities like snorkeling, diving, swimming and more.

Best Hawaiian Getaway

SENSEI LANAI, A FOUR SEASONS RESORT, HAWAII

This stunning adults-only oasis offers a data-driven, personalized wellness program paired with delectable bites by Nobu and cushy accommodations. Fitness classes, guided hikes and more are balanced by top-notch spa services offered in private hales, while the lush, vibrant grounds—dotted with impressive art from owner Larry Ellison’s collection—excite the senses.

Best Polynesian Getaway

THE BRANDO, FRENCH POLYNESIA

Located 30 miles north of Tahiti on Tetiaroa, The Brando—named after actor Marlon Brando, who purchased the land after falling in love with French Polynesia while filming—houses 35 private villas, perfect home bases for exploring the area’s rich cultural history and incredible natural resources.

Best Culinary Program

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons George V Paris (@fsgeorgevparis)

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL GEORGE V, PARIS

Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris sets the gold standard for culinary excellence, offering an unparalleled gastronomic experience in the heart of the City of Light. Renowned for its exquisite dining options, the hotel boasts multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, including the legendary Le Cinq, which has earned three Michelin Stars for its innovative and sublime French cuisine. Led by world-class chefs, the culinary program at George V is a symphony of flavor, craftsmanship and innovation, showcasing the finest ingredients and culinary techniques.

Best Hotel, South America

RIO SAGRADO, A BELMOND HOTEL, SACRED VALLEY, PERU

Discover inner peace at this Peruvian paradise, where the cascading waters of the Urubamba River are paired with outdoor yoga, shaman ceremonies and holistic treatments at the on-site Mayu Willka Spa. A private train station offers direct access to Machu Picchu, and well-appointed rooms, suites and villas ensure you’re well rested for the adventurous journey ahead.

Best of Mexico

ROSEWOOD MAYAKOBA, MEXICO

Located in the gated Mayakoba community in Riviera Maya, Rosewood Mayakoba has it all: luxurious accommodations straddling gorgeous beaches, a serene lagoon and a tropical jungle. Perfect for friends, families and couples, the resort has a wide variety of dining options; a robust wellness program and gorgeous spa; and an accommodating team that can arrange excursions, childcare and whatever else your heart desires.

Best Wine Country Destination

SIX SENSES DOURO VALLEY, PORTUGAL

Boasting serene Douro River and vineyard views from a restored 19th century manor, this hilltop resort blends the region’s rich history and heritage with a clean, contemporary design approach. Visit the hotel’s Wine Library restaurant for Portuguese classics and incredible wines recommended by the sommelier, or the spa, which offers yoga classes on an open pavilion and newer treatments like color therapy and cryotherapy.

Best Wellness Retreat, USA

MIRAVAL ARIZONA RESORT & SPA, TUCSON

Discover your intention at this stunning Sonoran resort, where a daily schedule of activities (think hikes, spiritual drumming, pickleball, aerial yoga and more); serene spa services that incorporate native desert herbs, ancient wellness practices and innovative modalities; luxe accommodations; and food made from the on-site garden blend to create an unforgettable wellness journey.

Best Urban Oasis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto (@fskyoto)

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL KYOTO, JAPAN

Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, in the historic heart of Kyoto, Japan, offers a serene retreat that blends centuries-old tradition with contemporary luxury. Surrounded by tranquil gardens and reflecting ponds, this exquisite property embodies the essence of Japanese hospitality. Guests can explore the ancient temple next door, stroll through the immaculately kept landscapes, or relax in the spacious and elegantly designed rooms and suites offering panoramic views. The hotel’s culinary program is a tribute to Kyoto’s rich gastronomic heritage, while a state-of-the-art spa provides treatments inspired by the region’s healing practices.

Best Off-The-Grid Luxury

CLAYOQUOT WILDERNESS LODGE, CANADA

Explore Canada’s lush Vancouver Island while enjoying luxury accommodations at Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, which offers 25 white canvas tents recently re-imagined by Baillie Lodges with custom furnishings by local designers. Reserve a waterfront deluxe tent to enjoy breathtaking vistas of the Clayoquot Sound and passing wildlife.

Best Classic Hotel

RAFFLES SINGAPORE

This celebrity-approved hotel, whose guest list includes Queen Elizabeth II, Charlie Chaplin and Rudyard Kipling, dazzles with its opulent colonial architecture and remarkable service. Shop at boutiques from the world’s top designers at the Raffles Arcade, or enter the bliss zone at the refined Raffles Spa.

Best Tented Camp

LONGITUDE 131°, AUSTRALIA

This luxury camp in Australia’s Red Centre offers adventure seekers 16 tented pavilions in the exotic Central Desert. Book the premium Dune Pavilion, the only offering to boast views of both Uluru and Kata Tjuta, renowned World Heritage-honored sites.

Best of the Bahamas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Baha Mar (@rosewoodbahamar)

ROSEWOOD BAHA MAR, THE BAHAMAS

Bahamian bliss awaits on the shores of Nassau’s Cable Beach, where Rosewood Baha Mar invites couples and families alike to delight in its five unique culinary offerings, sparkling pools and water park, and a Jack Nicklaus-designed fairway featuring 18 tropically set holes.

Most Romantic Getaway/Best Couples Escape

THE GREEN O, MONTANA

Tucked within the 37,000-acre Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Mont., lies The Green O, an adults-only oasis featuring 12 secluded “hauses” set in the serenity of the forest. Intended for just two guests each, the dwellings grant visitors access to their own Lexus during their stay and all-inclusive food and beverage offerings at The Social Haus, where multicourse tasting menus change nightly under a James Beard-nominated team of culinary masters.

Best Private Aviation Membership

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flexjet (@flexjetinc)

FLEXJET

Founded in 1995, Flexjet is the leader in fractional jet ownership, leasing and cards, offering its elite clientele over 270 aircraft options in the United States and Europe, plus 12 helicopters. From the midsize Praetor 500 to the ultralong-range Gulfstream G650, Flexjet features models for all types of travelers and their unique needs.

Most Glamorous European Hotel

HOTEL CIPRIANI, A BELMOND HOTEL, VENICE

Bon viveurs visit this iconic getaway on the eastern tip of Giudecca Island in Venice to lavish in opulent suites with garden or lagoon views that lead to St. Mark’s Square. Sip a famous Cipriani Bellini by the pool during the day before retreating to the Michelin-starred Oro restaurant by night.

Best Cultural Immersion

LA MAMOUNIA, MOROCCO

In vibrantly colorful Marrakech, this ultraluxe property effortlessly blends traditional Moroccan architecture with modern amenities, providing guests with an authentic experience of Morocco’s rich cultural heritage like no other. From traditional hammam spa treatments to exquisite local cuisine, lush gardens filled with native flora and more, this is a must-visit destination for those seeking a truly immersive experience in the heart of Morocco.