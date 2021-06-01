Missy Stewart Designs Works Its Magic On Summerlin Oasis

Allison Mitchell | June 1, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Feature



A contemporary chandelier from Avenue Lighting illuminates the living room, where couches from Vanguard Furniture offer seating

After deciding to retire in Las Vegas, a Houston couple tapped Missy Stewart Designs to craft their forever home, a midcentury modern oasis in Summerlin. Step inside.

After enjoying life in Houston, a couple with an affinity for collecting art and books decided to trade the Lone Star State for a taste of retired life in Summerlin. Having previously worked with Houston-based interior designer Missy Stewart of Missy Stewart Designs (missystewartdesigns.com), the stylish buyers once again called on the creative to design their dream home, from selecting all construction finishes and furnishings to lighting and art. “Our goal was to create functional luxury, incorporating a midcentury modern feel while painting the integrity of the family’s personality,” says Stewart. “This home has a fabulous view of the Las Vegas Strip, and even though only two people live here, each room has a purpose.”



The kitchen includes Dacor appliances and Zanadoo chandeliers from Arteriors.



An Eames chair off sets the stunning Steinway & Sons Teague Sketch 1111 piano

That purpose is seen throughout the home’s well-appointed and personal touches; custom-designed builtin bookcases are displayed in three different areas of the abode to showcase the well-traveled pair’s collection of rare and limited-edition books, while the Twigg y artwork above the living room fireplace is an original piece by the homeowners’ daughter. A limited-edition Teague Sketch 1111 piano by Steinway & Sons, a Spirio edition that plays itself, fills the home with music from the second-floor landing. “It is a very rare and expensive piano in a unique satin ebony finish,” notes Stewart. “When the doors are open to the pool, you can hear the Steinway while enjoying views of the Strip.”



A floating staircase and a light-up tree with a custom platform meant to mimic a city grate greet guests in the entryway.



The master bath includes lighting from Mitzi and an abstract rug from Rug Mart

Further, Stewart created each room to be a destination unto itself. “We wanted to showcase the couple’s beautiful art collection and make the home a place that reflects beauty in all areas,” she says. Works by Haley Dennis, Charles Weiss, Cindy Howard and Angela Fabbri bring character to numerous spaces, while Eames, crosshatch and womb chairs and a Saarinen table nod to its midcentury stylings. “It was great to use so many iconic midcentury pieces of furniture,” notes Stewart. “We loved how the design came together in this home.” We couldn’t agree more.



The home office features one of three custom-designed bookcases in the home as the owner shave an extensive collection of rare and limited-edition books



Furnishings from James Craig Furnishings were used in the master bedroom