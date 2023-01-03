How To Have A Celebratory Mindful January According To Celebrity Event Planner Mindy Weiss

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink People

The holidays are over, but the party doesn’t have to stop. We’re just going to take a different approach.

In January 2022, 35 percent of legal-aged adults in the U.S. passed on drinking alcohol for the month. In other words, a lot of people were committed to Dry January. For 2023, that goal can be just as easy, but you don’t have to give up on the fun.

Celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss (who counts the Kardashians and Biebers as clients) has the inside scoop on how to continue to spark moments of joy post-holiday season. And to make sure everyone knows, Weiss and nonalcoholic spirits brand Seedlip have teamed up.

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 13, you can win a Seedlip Soirée. All you have to do is take part in the sweepstakes on Seedlip’s Instagram. Announced Jan. 16, the winner will receive a grand prize of $5,000 and a suite of Seedlip products for their Seedlip Soirée and a 30-minute consultation with Weiss herself. The event aficionado will guide the lucky winner to develop an unforgettable event by way of thoughtful decor, elevated offerings, personalization and intentionality.

And though there will be just one big winner, Weiss opened up to Modern Luxury about curating your very own Seedlip Soirée, sticking to a Mindful January and maintaining new year resolutions.

You’ve teamed up with Seedlip— why are you a fan of the brand?

I love the option that someone could make mocktails or cocktails; not every celebration has to be alcohol focused. Plus, it’s an interesting and unique guest experience as they watch the drinks get created before their eyes. I personally prefer a non-alcoholic cocktail, but I still want a beautiful beverage and celebratory experience at an event.

In January 2022, 35 percent of 21 and over adults in the U.S. skipped alcohol for the entire month. Do you have tips for sticking to a Mindful January without forgoing social gatherings?

Just because someone isn’t drinking, doesn’t mean they can’t be social. Don’t skip an event because you aren’t partaking in alcohol. Drink a non-alcoholic cocktail that you love and enjoy. They can be a surprisingly delicious experience and you can still feel festive amongst those who are partaking in alcohol. The commitment to a mindful January shouldn’t affect your RSVP to events— you can have a different kind of fun regardless of your level of drinking.

Some deem the first month of the year “Sober January” or “Dry January.” Why is a “Mindful January” a stronger approach and what sort of practices should be implemented besides not drinking alcohol?

I think eating healthy and starting the year off right by putting things in your body that will keep you healthy and energetic and ready for 2023 physically and mentally is a great way to start.

Your partnership with Seedlip includes the chance to win a Seedlip Soirée. How would you describe this sort of celebration and how can we throw our own?

I would describe a Seedlip Soiree as somewhat of an after party to the holidays. Sometimes you’re so busy during the holidays that you don’t have time to celebrate with your friends and family at your own home. This is a chance to do that without battling for RSVPs and attendance. It’s all about gathering with loved ones and having quality time.

Start by sending a digital invitation to a curated guest list of people that you look forward to being with. Then pull inspiration from your home, the people attending and shop from your cabinets before you buy. When planning decor, consider weaving a theme throughout. A Seedlip drink could have coffee beans as garnish and you incorporate coffee beans into your centerpieces too. It doesn’t have to cost a lot as long as it’s thoughtful. Stick to fan favorites and if you know what your guests love, go the extra mile to provide those things to them. Get personal wherever you can.

You’ve thrown parties for the likes of the Kardashians and the Biebers. What is the secret (or secrets) to a successful event?

Always consider your guest list. Know their food preferences, what they may or may not like, who they may enjoy being with and sitting near and spark new conversations when you think friends might hit it off. If you can set the stage for your guests to have a great time and be thoughtful and intentional in that planning, then you and your friends will be talking about the event for years to come.

Are there any other important party-throwing tips to know?

It’s always nice to personalize an event. For example, if you happen to make an incredible apple pie that you know your guests will enjoy, take that extra time and bake it to share (And don’t forget to brag that you made it yourself!). Put love into an event and your own spin on it to make it personal. Those are the things guests remember.

What is your go-to mocktail for January and how can we put our own spin on it?

I’m not as much of a recipe follower when it comes to making something for myself. A little of this, a little of that, depending on what’s in my kitchen. But I do love the Eastside non-alcoholic Seedlip cocktail, it’s light and refreshing and not too sweet.

What are you looking forward to about 2023?

I’m looking forward to making myself a priority. I say this every year but 2023 is my year. I know that by doing that, it will make me that much better for my friends and family too. This coming year will be a year of “no” for me - saying no to excess time commitments and things that aren’t good for me and knowing what is good for my body, mind, and soul with each decision I make.

Are you a fan of new year resolutions? If so, do you have any planned for 2023 and what are your tips for sticking to resolutions?

I always start off with my new year resolutions because they give me hope. It feels like a clean slate. This year I’m taking care of me and not taking on too much so I don’t live with regret. Saying yes when you really want to say no can really affect a person and all parts of the body and life, so this year I’m putting limits in place and taking care of me— a dedication to myself in 2023.

When it comes to sticking to resolutions, I suggest writing down your intentions and taping them up where you’ll see them most often. Then remind yourself of your goals and try. But don’t be too hard on yourself and expect perfection. That can sometimes lead to a person to quit due to the pressure. Baby steps and continuous effort and try again. Eventually those good new habits form.

