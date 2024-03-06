Miley Cyrus Stars In Sensual Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear Campaign

People, Style & Beauty,

She can buy herself flowers and a new pair of sunnies, because she’s Miley Cyrus and she’s the new face of Dolce & Gabbana eyewear.

The Grammy-winning singer stars in the Italian luxury brand’s sensual campaign for Spring and Summer 2024.

Photographed by Mert Alas, the shoot showcases Cyrus in a curve-hugging black dress, lounging on a bed made up of red sheets. It’s alluring, to be sure, but so are the pieces at the center of the campaign.

Five styles are featured in the women’s lineup, starting off with the DG2304Bs which come in an irregular geometric shape with DG logo silver crystals at the metal temples. These come in black as well as gold with yellow mirrored and tone-on-tone lenses.

Next are the DG4467B cat eyes in acetate, available in black, havana, gray, pink and gold. The DG3391B are also cat eye frames made from acetate with thin metal temples and the DG crystal logo, coming in pink, gold and gray.

Rounding out the lineup are the modern DG4471 sunglasses with wide, rectangular lenses, available in pink-on-pink frames and lenses as well as black, white and nude. Plus, the DG3387 offer alternative rectangular frames in black and havana, as well as caramel, clear and purple.

One will surely turn heads in these looks, whether you’re Miley Cyrus or not. Shop the full collection as well as the men’s lineup of eyewear at dolcegabbana.com and at the best EssilorLuxottica opticians and retailers.