Imperial Peking duck topped with caviar over Mandarine savory crepes

The most remarkable restaurants to have earned Michelin recognition in Las Vegas attract guests for exceptional dining experiences. While the Michelin Guide has yet to return to Las Vegas for ranking since the market crash in 2008 and 2009, the pandemic in 2020 certainly did not help with traffic for the dining industry in Las Vegas initially. As restrictions in Las Vegas fell off ahead of most major cities in America, many eager food enthusiasts flocked to get a taste of normalcy during such a bizarre time. Here are 10 restaurants in Las Vegas that have gained Michelin recognition.

Aureole (Closed)

The climate-controlled four-story wine tower at Aureole in Mandalay Bay

The wine enthusiasts' dream restaurant Aureole closed in April 2023 to make room for Top Chef stars, the Voltaggio brothers and their new restaurant, Retro by Voltaggio. Aureole housed an impressive climate-controlled four-story wine tower to store and showcase thousands of bottles. "Wine angels" suspended in the air floated around the tower to retrieve bottles selected by guests. The delicacies, vast wine tower and the performance aspect of wine selection all granted Aureole Michelin recognition.

Joel Robuchon

The main dining area of Joel Robuchon at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Having received three Michelin stars, Joel Robuchon is one of the highest-regarded fine dining destinations in Las Vegas. The art deco-inspired design elements and lush terrace garden seating offer beautiful surroundings for guests to enjoy sophisticated meals.

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

The dining room at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon at MGM Grand

With each meal prepared directly in front of guests' eyes, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon leads with an interactive dining experience that educates guests on the ingredients, preparation methods and all that makes this Michelin-star-recognized establishment so noteworthy. Pull up a chair and witness the greatness of the kitchen at the L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon service counter.

Le Cirque

Delicate yet complex seafood offerings from Le Cirque at Bellagio Las Vegas

Nestled in the Bellagio Las Vegas, a AAA Five Diamond resort, Le Cirque has pioneered the fine dining scene since the 1990's. The French eatery is on the bucket list of several foodies, as each bite is a sensory journey. Enjoy specials like the new guinea foul and staples like the caviar and the Australian black truffle risotto. Relish the entertaining wine pairings that take dining experiences to new heights with sommeliers that may as well double as stand-up comedians.

Michael Mina

The dining room at Michael Mina at Bellagio Las Vegas

Seafood lovers' heaven begins at Michael Mina in Bellagio Las Vegas, with the finest freshly caught delights. The expert chefs and staff at this Michelin-starred eatery lead the voyage of dining with excellence. Indulge in the shellfish raw bar options, nibble on the grilled octopus starter and dive into the main entrees, including Michael's lobster pot pie with black truffle and the grilled branzino garnished with capers, castelvetrano olives and artichokes.

Nobu Las Vegas

The miso black cod at Nobu Las Vegas inside of Caesars Palace

Nobu has quite a reputation internationally for exceptional service and Japanese culinary preparations. The Caesars Palace Las Vegas location continues to satisfy food enthusiasts with complex flavor profiles and textures. The miso black cod and the toro carpaccio with seasonal truffle melt in the mouth on contact and may arouse sighs and hums of pleasure, but keep it together; this is a Michelin-star restaurant, after all.

Picasso

The patio dining area of Julian Serrano's Picasso at Bellagio Las Vegas

Admire the work of Pablo Picasso while executive chef Julian Serrano creates dishes that grace your dining table. Inspired by France and Spain, regions which Picasso lived and frequented, the menu selections reflect the artists' life with French and Spanish dishes like jamon de bellota, iberico and terrine of foie gras. A Vegan fixed menu is also available for those with dietary restrictions to enjoy.

Restaurant Guy Savoy

The crab salad beet variation with caviar at Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace

Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace Las Vegas emulates the Paris, France location menu offerings to bring a taste of fine French dining to the Las Vegas Strip. With a Forbes Five-Star travel guide-specific menu and Michelin star recognition, the most refined palates are pleased with Restaurant Guy Savoy. Give in to the creamy and soft textures of the seared foie gras on brioche with black truffle or the savory American Wagyu filet with braised beef cheek.

Wing Lei

The garden dim sum at Wing Lei in Wynn Las Vegas

The first Chinese cuisine restaurant on the entire continent of North America to earn a Michelin Star, Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas, broke through ceilings and busted molds to achieve such recognition. Also, a recipient of the Forbes five-star award, Wing Lei consistently delivers excellence with Shanghai, Sichuan and Cantonese dishes, including the Imperial Peking duck, served with Mandarin crepes—as pictured above—or steamed buns.