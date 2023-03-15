By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Feature Events Interviews Television Entertainment

David Benavídez Vs. Caleb Plant boxing champions headline the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 25. Press conferences leading up to the event show agitations and verbal threats exchanged between the professional boxers.

While Benavídez comes off as more hot-headed and ready to blow, Plant maintains his composure and remains calmer and calculated while still eager to fight in the ring. I got a closer look into the mindset of steel that Plant has developed and how he overcomes his lows while coming up for his victories.

Q: What's going to be your main focus going up against Benavídez at MGM Grand Garden Arena?

A: The word for this fight is just composure—staying calm…Go mano a mano against someone who's trained to beat you for the last couple of years…that can be a lot.

So I’m just staying relaxed and composed. You know, regardless of if the crowd is cheering for you or against you, regardless of whatever's going on that night, just stay focused and composed.

Q: As you prepare for main events, what challenges do you faced in the months leading up to the fight?

A: In camp, every day is a challenge. I have a work schedule set and it's not easy, especially at this level six days a week…[I] come in and may have the best sparring session that [I've] had, just be on fire. Then two days later come back and spar and maybe not as good as it was.

Resorting back to… not every day is going to be a plus. But if you stick into your goals if you stick into the long term, the long term game plan you, you will you know that not every day is gonna be a 10 and you can get something out of having a bad day too, whether it's mental fortitude or perseverance or just the hunger to come back a couple of days later.

Q: What are your favorite aspects of the MGM Grand Garden Arena?

A: It's just a great venue; it's a great hotel. I have fought there a handful of times. I fought Canelo Álvarez, for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. All four world titles were on the line.

Anytime you find me at the MGM you can expect a big turnout. And with me fighting David Benavídez, this is one of the biggest fights that could be made in boxing so I know there [is going to] be a great crowd there. I'm expecting a lot of support. I’m just happy to be on the big stage again.

Q: 22-1-0 is impressive. What do you attribute your success in boxing to?

A: I would just say perseverance. There's been a lot of ups and downs…Sticking true to what I love and what I [have] got a passion for, and you know, that ring being kind of a sanctuary for me—somewhere I could run off to and get away from everybody and everything to just express myself.

Since I was a kid, that's been my place I can go to and be able to be somebody….I grew up really poor. I grew up with a lot of issues in my household…I was somebody that nobody would want to be but when I got to go to the gym, even at a really young age, you know, 10, 11 or 12, I was somebody.

I got to go there and be somebody; I got to have confidence; I got to do something I loved. Then as soon as I walked out the [gym] door, I had to go back to being that kid that nobody would want to be. I just fell in love with being able to escape everything that was going on and go to the gym.

Q: How do you overcome your hardships?

A: There's days that are better than others. There's days that are worse than others. I think sometimes people get caught up in the idea that we're supposed to be happy 24/7 and we're supposed to be in a great mood 24/7 and you know, that's not the beautiful thing of life.

Life is life and that means that there's gonna be ups, there's gonna be downs…good and bad. Once you realize that and accept that if there's a rut or if there's a past memory that comes up or a reminder of a hardship that you've been through…if you can take that and understand.

Channel that and put it into something that you love and put that energy into something positive…work hard towards something you love or something you're trying to achieve then shortly after you get busy and those bad feelings go away and sometimes they don't.

Just know, “Today's a bad day. I'm gonna go to bed and I'm gonna wake up tomorrow. It's gonna be a better day and if it ain't the next day, it's gonna be the day [after that].”

Q: You have a really strong mindset. What keeps you so focused?

A: The thing that keeps me on track the most is I have a lot of goals. When I'm focused on all these different goals 24/7, it takes up a lot of mental capacity. I get so busy trying to reach those goals…I don't even have time to be sad.

Q: It seems like relocating to Las Vegas was a great decision for you and your boxing career. Can you share more about the move and how it influenced you and your career?

A: I moved to Vegas in 2016. I am from…Ashland City, Tennessee; it’s [really] small and quiet…like 3,000 people, a real rural area. I needed a fresh start…I knew how many gyms were out here. I knew the boxing scene out here and I just felt like it would be a good move.

I just love the fact that there's so much to do. When you first think of Vegas, you think of the night scene, you think of the clubs, you think of the party but that's never really been my thing. I don't drink, I don't party, I don't smoke or anything like that. When I first moved out here I just realized all [the outdoor activities to do here].

I like to go hiking. I like to go camping…If you want to go to a nice dinner, you can; you could go to a new restaurant. Every night of the year there's endless opportunities, endless places to eat.

Whether you want to enjoy the nightlife, go out to dinner and maybe see a show…or if you want to go hiking, go camping and get away from everybody, just the versatility of being able to do things, I like that.

Q: What's the one thing that you're most excited about for this upcoming fight?

A: I'm most excited about getting my hand raised at the end of the night and walking out of there with a victory right here in Las Vegas, where I live, my home. To be able to get my hand raised in such a big fight with a lot on the line, it's gonna mean a lot.

I'm definitely thankful for all the Las Vegas support that I've had and looking forward to March 25 on Showtime Pay Per View, live at the MGM Grand. I'll see you guys soon.