Tequila has long been a favorite among spirits enthusiasts around the world, but Mezcal is its Mexican cousin making a big break onto the world stage.

Both tequila and mezcal are made from agave. Actually, tequila is a specific type of mezcal made from the Weber blue agave plant. Mezcal in its whole range of styles is made from a variety of agave plants, and therefore it can have a range of flavors in its distilled form.

Known and beloved for its smokiness, mezcal is quite the many-talented beverage, and we’ve got a list of varied cocktail recipes below to prove it. Experiment and find your favorite mezcal profile, then enjoy to the fullest.

Desolas Sol

Desolas Mezcal is unique on the market, coming not from Oaxaca but from San Luis Potosi. It's made from 100 percent Salmiana Agave, known in the region as the "green giant" due to its size. This cocktail is bright with citrus flavors and definitely gets the job done.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Desolas

¼ oz campari

¼ oz lemon juice

1 oz tangerine juice

¼ oz agave nectar

Tonic water

Directions: Combine Desolas Mezcal with fresh tangerine juice, a touch of Campari, lime juice and agave, and top with premium tonic water

Mezcal UNIÓN Passionfruit Paloma

Another bright sip with character, this cocktail comes from the folks at Mezcal UNIÓN, putting a flirty twist on the classic paloma.

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

1 oz Red Verjus or APEROL

1 oz Passion Fruit Syrup

Top with Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit

Directions: Add ingredients into a highball or large rocks glass, add ice and top with cold fever tree sparkling grapefruit.

Oaxacan Coffee

This is the cocktail that knocks you off your feet and gets you going. From Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres mezcal company, Oaxaca Coffee is the perfect brew for an energized evening.

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

¼ oz. demerara syrup

1oz. cold brew

3 dashes chocolate mole bitters

¾ oz. amaro

Directions: Add ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube Garnish with expressed orange peel. Enjoy!

Marigold Spritz

From Richard Sandoval Hospitality, this refreshing spritz is unlike most mezcal cocktails. It’s bright, light and sure to please any palate, so give it a try.

Ingredients:

1oz Monte Xanic Syrup

1oz Lemon Juice

1½ oz Vida Mezcal

Sparkling wine

Directions: Apply all ingredients to Shaker Tin with ice. Shake well and strain into wine glass. Add a half scoop of ice and top off with 4 oz of sparkling wine. Garnish with Marigold Petals.

