Met Gala 2024's Most Surprising Looks: Lana Del Rey With Antlers, Tyla In Sand And More

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | May 6, 2024 | Style & Beauty,

lana del rey met gala 2024

Lana Del Rey

It was an evening of fascination at this year’s Met Gala as celebrities, artists, designers, and people of note walked the enchanting carpet dressed in mesmerizing looks. The theme was “Garden of Time,” inspired by the Met’s latest exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Part of what makes the Met Gala carpet so fun is the wild, cutting-edge designs that defy gravity, boggle the mind and inspire the artist in you. Some looks are risque, some are innovative, and they’re always worth discussing the next day.

See The Best Dressed Stars At The 2024 Met Gala

From Tyla’s sensual gown made of actual sand to Cardi B’s showstopping lake of black fabric, Lana Del Rey in a haunting antler look and Zendaya walking twice in two uniquely stunning dresses, these are the looks from Met Gala 2024 that we won’t soon forget.

met-nicki-minaj-dimitrios-kambouris.jpg

Nicki Minaj

Tyla Met Gala 2024

Tyla

zendaya met gala 2024

Zendaya

zendaya met gala 2024

Zendaya

cardi b met gala 2024

Cardi B

lana-del-rey

Lana Del Rey

alton mason met gala 2024

Alton Mason

Brie Larson Met Gala 2024

Brie Larson

sydney sweeney met gala 2024

Sydney Sweeney

wisdom kaye met gala 2024

Wisdom Kaye

-j-harrison-ghee met gala 2024

J Harrison Ghee

demi moore Harris Reed

Demi Moore and Harris Reed

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Hanani Taylor

Hanani Taylor


