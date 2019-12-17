At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 14, 2021

Check Out Bowmore's Limited Release Timeless Series
April 14, 2021

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection
April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection

The Met Gala Returns in a Two Part Exhibition on American Fashion

Nilam Mukherjee | April 13, 2021 |

Anna Wintour Met Gala

It’s been more than a year since fashion’s biggest night out, and now we're getting two.

The Costume Institute made an announcement for this year’s Met Gala. Rewriting the American Dream and stepping into the world of domestic fashion, the theme will take part in two interconnected costume institute shows, focused exclusively on American fashion.

Although this year’s event won’t make its traditional debut in May, part one, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” is set to open on Sep. 18, 2021, as a grand closing event to New York Fashion Week. Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is scheduled to open on May 5, 2022.

According to the New York Times, Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton deliberately chose the all-American theme to celebrate the 75th birthday of the Costume Institute and honor the fashion community and its perseverance throughout the pandemic.

“I think American fashion is undergoing a renaissance, with young American designers at the vanguard of discussions around diversity, inclusion, sustainability and conscious creativity," Bolton is quoted in the NYTimes. "I find it incredibly exciting."

See also: See Dior's Pop-Inspired, Ready-To-Wear Fall 2021 Collection

Placing direct emphasis on politics and social justice movements that took place over the pandemic, the Met Gala hopes to offer a powerful message towards creating change and unity while celebrating differences.

“I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective,” Bolton is quoted. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a Renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers.”

The Met’s exhibition focus reflects on the bigger questions of politics and what it means to be American today. Taking place in the Anna Wintour Costume Center, according to Vogue, the displays will be separated by room representing differently-charged emotions as a unique and intimate reflection of American history.

Things are looking up in the fashion industry, and perhaps the big comeback will set the stage for a new era of fashion.

Read more about the Met Gala's theme via the New York Times.

Photography by: Carl Timpone/BFA

