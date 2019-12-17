Nilam Mukherjee | April 13, 2021 |

It’s been more than a year since fashion’s biggest night out, and now we're getting two.

The Costume Institute made an announcement for this year’s Met Gala. Rewriting the American Dream and stepping into the world of domestic fashion, the theme will take part in two interconnected costume institute shows, focused exclusively on American fashion.

Although this year’s event won’t make its traditional debut in May, part one, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” is set to open on Sep. 18, 2021, as a grand closing event to New York Fashion Week. Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is scheduled to open on May 5, 2022.

According to the New York Times, Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton deliberately chose the all-American theme to celebrate the 75th birthday of the Costume Institute and honor the fashion community and its perseverance throughout the pandemic.

“I think American fashion is undergoing a renaissance, with young American designers at the vanguard of discussions around diversity, inclusion, sustainability and conscious creativity," Bolton is quoted in the NYTimes. "I find it incredibly exciting."

Placing direct emphasis on politics and social justice movements that took place over the pandemic, the Met Gala hopes to offer a powerful message towards creating change and unity while celebrating differences.

“I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective,” Bolton is quoted. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a Renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers.”

The Met’s exhibition focus reflects on the bigger questions of politics and what it means to be American today. Taking place in the Anna Wintour Costume Center, according to Vogue, the displays will be separated by room representing differently-charged emotions as a unique and intimate reflection of American history.

Things are looking up in the fashion industry, and perhaps the big comeback will set the stage for a new era of fashion.

Read more about the Met Gala's theme via the New York Times.