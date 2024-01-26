Search Our Site

6 Men's Watches That Are Anchored In Style

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | January 26, 2024 | Watches & Jewelry

These watches feature naval-themed nuances and sea-inspired shades offering depth to any look.

Rolex

Rolex

Cosmograph Daytona, rolex.com, shop here.

Breitling

126watchesbreitling.jpg

Top Time B21 Shelby Cobra, breitling.com, shop here.

OMEGA

Omega

DeVille Prestige 41MM in steel on leather strap, omegawatches.com, shop here.

Tudor

Tudor

Black Bay 39 watch, tudorwatch.com, shop here.

TAG Heuer

Tag Heuer

Carrera Skipper, tagheuer.com, shop here.

Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin

Overseas Tourbillion High Jewellery in 18K white gold with 60 baguette-cut diamonds, vacheron-constantin.com, shop here.


Tags: Faye Power Vande Vrede

Photography by: Courtesy of Brands