6 Men's Watches That Are Anchored In Style

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede
January 26, 2024
Watches & Jewelry
These watches feature naval-themed nuances and sea-inspired shades offering depth to any look.
Cosmograph Daytona, rolex.com, shop here.
Top Time B21 Shelby Cobra, breitling.com, shop here.
DeVille Prestige 41MM in steel on leather strap, omegawatches.com, shop here.
Black Bay 39 watch, tudorwatch.com, shop here.
Carrera Skipper, tagheuer.com, shop here.
Overseas Tourbillion High Jewellery in 18K white gold with 60 baguette-cut diamonds, vacheron-constantin.com, shop here.
Photography by: Courtesy of Brands