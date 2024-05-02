5 Must-Have Men's Jackets For Spring

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede
By: Faye Power Vande Vrede
May 2, 2024
Style & Beauty
Spring is here, but that doesn't mean we've totally left jacket weather.
Besides being helpful when the chill of night hits, jackets are a great way to add dimension and versatility to your look. If you're in the market for a new style, try one of our favorites below.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello teddy twill jacket, ysl.com
Dries Van Noten reversible printed shell bomber jacket, mrporter.com
Dior men jacket, dior.com
Gucci pixel print nylon jacket, gucci.com
Moncler x Roc Nation, designed by Jay-Z Centaurus down bomber jacket, moncler.com
Mr P. full-grain leather varsity jacket, mrporter.com
Photography by: Courtesy of Saunt Laurent; Courtesy of Mr. Porter; Courtesy of Dior; Courtesy of Gucci; Courtesy of Moncler x Roc Nation; Courtesy of Mr. Porter