5 Must-Have Men's Jackets For Spring

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | | Style & Beauty

Spring is here, but that doesn't mean we've totally left jacket weather.

Besides being helpful when the chill of night hits, jackets are a great way to add dimension and versatility to your look. If you're in the market for a new style, try one of our favorites below.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello teddy twill jacket, ysl.com

Dries Van Noten reversible printed shell bomber jacket, mrporter.com

Dior men jacket, dior.com

Gucci pixel print nylon jacket, gucci.com

Moncler x Roc Nation, designed by Jay-Z Centaurus down bomber jacket, moncler.com

Mr P. full-grain leather varsity jacket, mrporter.com