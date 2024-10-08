Culture, People, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, fashion, Awards, Community, Creators, Apple News, City Life, sports,

These Las Vegas gents have style in spades. A closer look reveals the personalities behind all that panache.

PHOTO BY ROBERT JOHN KLEY



FLOYD MAYWEATHER

After hanging up his professional boxing gloves in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50 to 0, Floyd Mayweather cemented himself in the history books as one of the greatest boxers of all time—beating everyone from Manny Pacquiao to Oscar De La Hoya. While the Boxing Hall of Famer still steps into the ring from time to time, the Las Vegas local is now focused on supporting rising star athletes through Mayweather Promotions and bringing his fans top-shelf alcohol through Good Money. “I’m a businessman, always looking at smart business moves and investments,” says Mayweather. “Mayweather’s Le Bon Argent Champagne and Good Money Whisky is changing the liquor game.” Here, we toast the champ’s winning style.

IN THREE WORDS, I WOULD DESCRIBE MY STYLE AS ME, MYSELF AND I. I SET FASHION TRENDS THAT REFLECT MY LIFESTYLE.

THIS FALL, THE LOOK I WILL BE WEARING MOST IS BLAZERS WITH A TURTLENECK. I'M DOING CUSTOM-MADE PLAID SUITS AND BOOTS, TOO.

THE MOST TREASURED PIECE IN MY WARDROBE IS ALL OF IT. CLOTHES, DIAMONDS, WATCHES, BAGS, SHOES, BOOTS, SUITS AND BLAZERS—HOW YA WANT IT? MY CLOSET IS EVER CHANGING. I GET NEW PIECES ALL THE TIME TO KEEP IT FRESH. I'M MONEY MAY AT THE END OF THE DAY!

MY FAVORITE WATCHES ARE FROM HUBLOT AND AVI & CO.

MY ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGES ARE SNEAKERS, LOUIS VUITTON, HERMÈS BIRKIN BAGS, WATCHES, DIAMONDS AND GUCCI .

MY FAVORITE DESIGNERS ARE GUCCI, LOUIS VUITTON AND THE MONEY TEAM (TMT) WEAR ACCESSORIZED WITH DIAMOND CHAINS.



PHOTO COURTESY OF THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS

SIMON KIM

Simon Kim grew up in Seoul, Korea before moving to Long Island, New York at 13, where he got his first taste of the hospitality industry as a busboy at his mother’s Tribeca restaurant. But it was in Las Vegas where the UNLV attendee’s career took off. A role at the MGM Grand led to him running famed Japanese restaurant Shibuya. In 2013, Kim opened his first Michelin-starred restaurant, Piora, and in 2017, he founded Gracious Hospitality Management. Two more Michelin-starred restaurants later— COTE Korean Steakhouse in New York City and COTE Miami—and the CEO is returning to his Las Vegas roots, debuting the first West Coast outpost of COTE in 2025 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “Opening a COTE in this entertainment epicenter feels like a triumphant homecoming,” says the visionary. “I can’t wait to bring this project to life next year.”

IN THREE WORDS, I WOULD DESCRIBE MY STYLE AS AUTHENTIC, TRADITIONAL AND AVANT-GARDE.

MY ULTIMATE STYLE ICON IS RALPH LAUREN.

THE MOST TREASURED PIECE IN MY WARDROBE IS MY HUNTSMAN SAVILE ROW THREE-PIECE SUIT.

MY FAVORITE WATCH IS A VINTAGE ROLEX DATE GOLD FROM 1972, PAIRED WITH AN INDIGO BLUE STRAP FROM BLU SCARPA.

MY FAVORITE DESIGNERS ARE RALPH LAUREN, PHILLIP LIM, RALPH FITZGERALD, SANTONI , STUBBS AND WOOTTON, AND RHONE.

THE FIVE THINGS LEFT ON MY BUCKET LIST ARE TO OPEN NEW RESTAURANTS; TRAVEL THE WORLD; SEE THE CHRIST THE REDEEMER STATUE; ATTEND THE FULL MOON FESTIVAL I N THAILAND; AND GO ON A FOOD TOUR OF SAN SEBASTIÁN.

PHOTO COURTESY OF NAQVI INJURY LAW



FARHAN NAQVI

Farhan Naqvi is best known as the award-winning managing attorney and founder of Las Vegas’ Naqvi Injury Law, a firm that celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2023. Naqvi and his team are leaders in achieving success for their clients—even being tapped by other lawyers to act as lead counsel on over 1,000 cases. Outside the courtroom, Naqvi is joined by his wife Ellie, with whom he co-founded his law firm, in giving back to the local community. Always dressed to the nines, Naqvi has raised and donated more than $1 million to myriad causes. Currently, he supports the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on its board of directors, donates to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive, and champions the Golden Knights Foundation and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, among other Las Vegas organizations.

IN THREE WORDS, I WOULD DESCRIBE MY STYLE AS CLASSIC, TIMELESS AND REFINED.

MY ULTIMATE STYLE ICONS ARE TOM FORD AND PHILIPP PLEIN.

THE MOST TREASURED PIECE IN MY WARDROBE IS MY VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP RING THAT WAS GIVEN TO ME BY THE TEAM.

MY SIGNATURE SCENT IS CREED AVENTUS.

MY FAVORITE WATCH IS MY ROSE GOLD AUDEMARS PIGUET.

MY ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE IS MY LARGE CLOSET THAT I WANTED TO LOOK LIKE A HIGH-END BOUTIQUE STORE.

THE FIVE THINGS LEFT ON MY BUCKET LIST ARE TO WRITE A BESTSELLING BOOK; TRAVEL THE WORLD WITH MY FAMILY; LEARN TO PLAY GOLF; DIRECT A FILM; AND EMBARK ON A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY WHERE I AM AT PEACE AT ALL TIMES.