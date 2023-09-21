Meet VEGAS' Men of Style 2023

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | People Style & Beauty Feature People Feature Style & Beauty Feature Features Featured Celebrity Style & Beauty fashion Fashion Week Entertainment Music Apple News sports

These gents have style in spades. A closer look reveals the personalities behind all that panache.



PHOTO BY MICHAEL CLEMENS/LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

QUARTERBACK, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, RAIDERS.COM

It’s game time for new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who entered his 10th season in the NFL this fall. While the two-time Super Bowl Champion has spent the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo is embracing his new black and silver colors. “Everyone has been very welcoming, it brings me back to my roots and reminds me a lot of the Midwest,” says Garoppolo of Las Vegas. “I’m also very excited about all of the awesome golf courses and look forward to hitting the greens.” While his time in Las Vegas has been mostly spent on the field, he counts StripSteak, Carbone, Lupo and Eight Lounge as a few of his favorite spots. He also looks forward to giving back to the community, working with military families and donating to his youth football team, the Arlington Cowboys. Here, Garoppolo shares the strategy for his winning style.

MY STYLE IS SIMPLE YET REFINED.

MY ULTIMATE STYLE ICONS ARE GEORGE CLOONEY AND CHRIS HEMSWORTH.

THIS FALL, THE LOOK I’LL BE WEARING MOST IS I PUT MY BODY THROUGH A BEATING ON THE FOOTBALL FIELD SO WHEN I’M OFF IT, I WANT TO BE A S COMFORTABLE AS POSSIBLE. I’LL DEFINITELY BE WEARING TRAVISMATHEW’S CLOUD HOODIE AND CLOUD WAFFLE CREWNECK.

THE MOST TREASURED PIECE IN MY WARDROBE IS MY GOLD ROLEX.

FOR KICKS, I ALWAYS WEAR AIR JORDAN 3S.

MY SIGNATURE SCENT IS DOLCE & GABBANA LIGHT BLUE.

MY ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE IS SHOES. I HAVE AN ENTIRE ROOM FULL OF THEM.

THE FIVE THINGS LEFT ON MY BUCKET LIST ARE TO SIT FRONT ROW AT A CONCERT, TAKE A COOKING CLASS I N ITALY, SWIM WITH SHARKS, SURF IN AUSTRALIA AND GO ON A SAFARI IN AFRICA.

IF I WEREN’T IN MY CURRENT CAREER, I WOULD TRY TO BECOME A PRO GOLFER.





PHOTO BY FRASER ALMEIDA

ELLIE SHEFLER

LUXURY BROKER/SALESPERSON, LUXURY ESTATES INTERNATIONAL, ELLIESHEFLER.COM

For luxury broker and salesperson Ellie Shefler, the rise to the top of Las Vegas’ real estate industry has been a steady climb. “From obtaining my real estate license at the age of 24 to my current standing, my career has been a journey defined by passion, dedication and an unrelenting commitment to excellence,” says Shefler, who specializes in selling high-end luxury homes and penthouses. “I take immense pride in having earned the prestigious title of the top-selling agent in my company for six consecutive years.” In the same way he strives to provide his clients with the best care possible, he also extends that approach to his own health and wellness. “Taking care of my physical and mental health serves as the foundation for my pursuits, enabling me to bring my best self to every aspect of my life,” he notes. Here, the go-getter shares how dressing well helps him put his best foot forward.

MY STYLE IS SIMPLE, COMFORTABLE AND REFINED.

THE MOST TREASURED PIECE IN MY WARDROBE IS MY GOLD ROLEX.

A MAN IS NEVER FULLY DRESSED WITHOUT A WELL-CHOSEN TIMEPIECE.

MY SIGNATURE SCENT IS GIORGIO ARMANI ACQUA DI GIO.

MY ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE IS ACQUIRING A LUXURIOUS WATCH OR HIGH-END PAIR OF SNEAKERS.

MY FAVORITE MEN’S DESIGNERS ARE TOM FORD, THEORY, JOHN VARVATOS AND VINCE.

THE FIVE THINGS LEFT ON MY BUCKET LIST ARE TO BECOME PROFICIENT IN A SPORT (I’M WORKING ON PICKLEBALL), COMPETE IN A FITNESS COMPETITION, GO ON A SAFARI, BUILD MY DREAM HOME AND VOLUNTEER.

IF I WEREN’T IN MY CURRENT CAREER, I WOULD DESIGN AND DEVELOP CUSTOM HOMES.





PHOTO BY MEGAN BLAIR

RONN NICOLLI

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS, RWLASVEGAS.COM

For Ronn Nicolli, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of his hospitality career in Las Vegas. “I first started in Vegas passing out fliers for nightclubs,” he recalls. “Now I’m the CMO for Resorts World Las Vegas.” While his rise may have begun with pounding the pavement, it wasn’t long before he was an integral marketing executive at the posh Wynn Las Vegas, opening multiple nightclubs throughout his tenure. Then, at the height of the pandemic, he made the jump to Zouk Group, helping to open Resorts World Las Vegas in June 2021, for which he took on the CMO role in 2022. Up next, the dedicated husband and father will celebrate Discovery Children’s Museum’s Galactic Gala at Zouk Nightclub on Oct. 21—he’s a board member—and gear up for the big game at Allegiant Stadium in 2024 as a member of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. Here, he sounds off on another love in his life—fashion.

MY STYLE IS DIVERSE, SIMPLE AND CLEAN.

MY ULTIMATE STYLE ICON IS JUSTIN O’SHEA MEETS PHARRELL WILLIAMS.

THIS FALL, THE LOOK I WILL BE WEARING MOST IS FEAR OF GOD AND RICK OWENS.

THE MOST TREASURED PIECE IN MY WARDROBE IS A 1970S GIORGIO ARMANI SWEATER THAT WAS GIFTED TO ME BY MY UNCLE.

A MAN IS NEVER FULLY DRESSED WITHOUT A GREAT SCENT.

MY SIGNATURE SCENT IS BOIS D’ARGENT BY DIOR.

MY ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE IS A PAIR OF LEATHER RICK OWENS TROUSERS.

THE FIVE THINGS LEFT ON MY BUCKET LIST ARE TO FIND MORE TIME, SEE MY KIDS GET MARRIED, GROW OLD WITH MY WIFE, FIND INNER PEACE AND WORK FOR A FASHION COMPANY.





PHOTO BY BRIAN DOHERTY

NICK CARTER

SINGER-SONGWRITER, NICKCARTER.COM

It’s been 30 years since Nick Carter joined Backstreet Boys, the bestselling boy band of all-time with more than 130 million records sold worldwide. In 2017, the group—consisting of Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson—kicked off a two-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, a move that brought Carter to a city he now calls home. “Las Vegas has been my home for the past eight years,” says Carter, who lives in southern Las Vegas with his wife Lauren and their three children, Odin, Saoirse and Pearl. “The community has a small-town feel even though it’s a big city, and we absolutely love it here.” Cipriani, Michael’s Gourmet Room, Pho & Beyond and Senza Gluten-Free Bakery are a few of his go-to eateries while enjoying concerts on the Strip, performances by Nevada Ballet Theatre and teeing off at his favorite course, Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, keep him busy outside of the recording studio. And speaking of music, Carter is hard at work on his fourth solo album, led by new single “Superman,” which he’s currently sharing peeks of on his 2023 Who I Am Tour. He’ll also release a cover of John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” this month in support of local nonprofit, the Cure 4 Kids Foundation. Here, the Las Vegas local gives us a peek inside his star-studded wardrobe.

MY STYLE IS CASUAL, EDGY AND RETRO.

MY STYLE ICON IS DAVID BOWIE.

THIS FALL, THE LOOK I’LL BE WEARING THE MOST IS ’80S/RETRO. SINCE I’LL BE DOING A LOT OF HITS FROM THE ’80S DURING MY TOUR, I’M REALLY GETTING INSPIRED BY OLD RETRO GAMES, MIAMI VICE AND FUNNY THROWBACKS, LIKE JUMPSUITS.

MY SIGNATURE DAY LOOK IS GOLF SHIRTS AND SHORTS. I LOVE GOLF, AND AS A DAD, I USUALLY THROW ON SOME REALLY COOL AND COMFORTABLE PIECES FROM TRAVISMATHEW.

FOR KICKS, I ALWAYS WEAR RETRO JORDANS, NEW BALANCE AND ON CLOUDS.

THE MOST TREASURED PIECE IN MY WARDROBE IS SHOES. I’M A DIEHARD FAN OF THE AIR JORDAN 3 RETRO MOCHA. I HAVE THREE BACKUPS BECAUSE I ALWAYS WEAR THEM AND RUIN THEM.

MY SIGNATURE SCENT IS LOUIS VUITTON’S NEW FRAGRANCE AFTERNOON SWIM.

MY ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE IS JORDANS OR WHATEVER SHOE I’M LOVING AT THE MOMENT. I HAVE THESE NEW BLACK AND WHITE LOW-TOP LOUIS VUITTON SNEAKERS THAT I REALLY LOVE. SNEAKERS ARE A PROBLEM FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE, AND IT’S A PROBLEM FOR ME TOO.

MY FAVORITE MEN’S DESIGNERS ARE TOM FORD, HUDSON AND RALPH LAUREN.

THE TITLE OF MY AUTOBIOGRAPHY WOULD BE FROM HOLLYWOOD TO HOME—BECAUSE EVERYTHING I’VE LIVED UP UNTIL THIS POINT, FROM STARTING A HOLLYWOOD CAREER AS A TEENAGER TO BUILDING MY OWN FAMILY, HAS BROUGHT ME CLOSER TO THE FEELING OF HOME, WHICH IS A MORE SIMPLE, SWEET LIFE WITH MY WIFE AND KIDS.

THE FIVE THINGS LEFT ON MY BUCKET LIST ARE TO VISIT ALASKA, SEE MY KIDS GO TO COLLEGE, CAGE DIVE WITH A 20-FOOT GREAT WHITE SHARK, LIVE IN ANOTHER COUNTRY AND BE A CHARACTER IN A VIDEO GAME.

IF I WEREN’T IN MY CAREER, I WOULD BUILD HOMES.