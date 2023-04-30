By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Parties Events Holiday Guide Travel Shop Entertainment

Las Vegas is one of the nation's top Memorial Day weekend destinations. Commemorating fallen soldiers and an extended weekend motivates thousands to travel to The Strip. Here are the places to be this Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas.

See Also: 10 Of The Best Pool Parties And Day Clubs in Las Vegas

Comedy Shows to Watch

Sebastian Maniscalco on stage

Laugh it up with comedians Leslie Jones at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Hannah Berner and Sebastian Maniscalco at Wynn Las Vegas this Memorial Day weekend. Catch some comedy greats including Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley at Straight Jokes No Chaser inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 27.

Concerts to Attend

Ashanti and Ja Rule

Attend the Ja Rule and Ashanti concert at Pearl Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on May 28. Catch one of Katy Perry's last Play residency shows at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 27 and 28. Sing, dance and celebrate this Memorial Day weekend with these music performances.

Day Clubs and Nightclubs

Steve Aoki performing

Get wild at some of the best pool parties in Las Vegas this Memorial Day weekend. Watch Steve Aoki's set at Wet Republic on May 27 or attend shows and parties at these day clubs for the ultimate Vegas summer experience. Check out Coi Leray's performance on May 26 and Lil Jon's DJ set on May 27 at Jewel Nightclub.

See Also: 10 Of The Best Pool Parties And Day Clubs in Las Vegas

Memorial Day Parties

Soak Pool hosts the I Love the 90s Tour on May 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The Palms Casino sets the stage for dancing to the most iconic hits from hip-hop, rap and R&B featuring performances from '90s music artists Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Rob Base and more.

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas x Veuve Clicquot Memorial Day Weekend Pool Collaboration

Four Seasons Las Vegas and Veuve Clicquot host a special Memorial Day celebration that transforms the upper-level Pool Bar and cabana spaces with Veuve Clicquot decor and branding complete with photo opp setups. A live DJ, specialty menus and Veuve gifts and giveaways bring life to this Memorial Day party.

Virgil's BBQ Rack of ribs with cornbread and greens from Virgil's BBQ Continue the Memorial Day tradition of delicious bar-b-que with the smokey and savory food offerings from Virgil's BBQ. At The LINQ Promenade, Virgil's BBQ offers signature baby-back ribs prepared in three different ways.