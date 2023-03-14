Melody Gangi of House of Four Design Dishes Her Local Wish List

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty



With a brand-new retail concept and a booming interior design business, Las Vegas local Melody Gangi shares a look at her current design wish list.









What began as an Instagram account and blog, where she shared the process of designing her own home for her family of four, grew into a full-fledged business for entrepreneur Melody Gangi. In 2020, Gangi launched Las Vegas-based House of Four Design (houseoffourdesign.com), where she currently helms the firm as its founder and principal designer. “I was a new mom who loved designing and sharing my own home, and eventually it grew to an in-demand business. I still pinch myself!” she recalls. When she’s not designing beautiful homes throughout Las Vegas, with her deft team in tow, she’s working on House of Four’s new retail concept: House Supply & Co. (housesupplyandco.com). “Going from designers to designers and retail shop owners is a major shift , but we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our favorite decor, wood flooring, tile, cabinetry and more to the Las Vegas Valley,” says Gangi. Here, she shares a few design pieces she’s currently coveting.