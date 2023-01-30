Melissa Dailey sells Luxury Homes in a Charismatic Town with Coldwell Banker

By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

Located about 16 miles west of Boston, Wellesley, Massachusetts is a special market for a couple of reasons. Along with the easy commute to the city, great school systems and robust history, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® Sales Associate Melissa Dailey says Wellesley has one of the most vibrant town centers in the Boston suburbs.

Featuring shopping, dining and community events, Wellesley Square is a draw for people looking to get out of the city, or just move to a different town outside of Boston. The two colleges located in the town add to this community culture and attract buyers from all over the county.



149 Bristol Road features a stone wall and patio overlooking the manicured lawn.

“We really draw from every kind of market,” Dailey says. “We have a large number of buyers coming from Boston. Our relocation market is also very strong. Plus, we have buyers from neighboring towns that will end up wanting to live in Wellesley.”

Thanks to the lively atmosphere, energetic community and popularity of the town, its real estate market is consistently very strong. Dailey notes that, since the start of 2023, the market has already been pretty robust.

“I feel like we're a niche little market because there's people who come to me that really just want to live in Wellesley or Weston or Needham, so people come here already knowing that they want to live here,” Dailey says.

Personal Touch



With plenty of land and a spacious fire pit, 194 Pond Road is a great property for entertaining.

Ranked number one producer in Massachusetts with over 20 years of real estate experience with the Coldwell Banker® brand, it’s safe to say Dailey knows her market, and her clients, well.

“I give all of my buyers and sellers a lot of attention,” she says. “There’s some people that need a little bit more guidance than others, but it’s just about really knowing your buyers and sellers and what they want, and doing everything you can to meet their needs.”

No matter who the client is or what their desires are, Dailey notes that one thing remains true for everyone—a home is about as personal as it gets. It’s more than an asset or simply a shelter, it’s a place to raise a family and make memories.

“I love making buyers and sellers happy,” Dailey says. “People’s houses are so personal, so to help buyers find the right house is definitely very rewarding.”

Current Listings



This recently completed home is the first development on Pond Road since the turn of the century.

A special town like Wellesley is home to some equally special properties, and with its booming real estate market, Dailey has the opportunity to work with several of these gorgeous residences.



194 Pond Road’s expansive great room is complete with 10-foot ceilings and buckets of natural light.

One of her current listings is a four-story, 9,200-square-foot home situated on an acre of the sought-after and historic Pond Road. Featuring an indoor half-size basketball court, home theater, gym, steam room, custom craftsmanship and luxury details such as the first floor’s white oak herringbone hardwoods, this brand new home is the first development on Pond Road in almost 30 years. 194 Pond Road is perfect for entertaining with its oversized patio, high ceilings, spacious great room and wet bar on the lower level.



Complete with a gym and playroom, construction on 76 Bristol Road just finished.

Another incredible new construction listed by Dailey features more high ceilings and full southern window exposure for plenty of natural light. Located at 76 Bristol Road in the heart of Cliff Estates, this 6-bed, 8-bath home was recently completed with a gym, playroom and additional bedroom on the lower level.



The coffered ceiling in 149 Bristol Road’s family room elevates the space.

Also on Bristol Road, this 5,000-plus square-foot home is conveniently situated on a half-acre corner lot close to the train station, so a trip to the city is incredibly easy. Featuring an oversized two-car garage, spacious rooms and exquisite details throughout, such as the kitchen and office’s cherry cabinetry and the high, coffered ceiling in the family room, 149 Bristol Road is an ideal family home.

To explore more of Melissa Dailey’s listings, go to https://melissadaileyhomes.com/.