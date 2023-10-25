Inside The New McLaren Experience Center at Wynn Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Style & Beauty Feature Travel Features Featured Style & Beauty Shop Entertainment Travel & Recreation Apple News City Life Adventures

As anticipation for Wynn Las Vegas' Concours d'Elegance and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix builds in Las Vegas, McLaren Automotive has debuted a first-of-its-kind brand experience center. Here's why the new space is revving engines at Wynn Las Vegas.

The McLaren Experience Center at Wynn Las Vegas, Powered by O'Gara is a brand-new shopping experience for McLaren devotees. Step inside the 2,500-square-foot store near the Wynn Plaza shops to discover a rotating display of three McLaren supercars and hypercars. Those star-studded rides include a McLaren Senna and McLaren Elvas—just one of 149 produced globally.

“Las Vegas is one of the most exciting places on the planet and we can’t imagine a better location for this McLaren experience than Wynn Las Vegas," says O'Gara founder Tom O'Gara. "Pent up demand for these iconic high-performance vehicles is abundant, and O’Gara is thrilled to partner with McLaren to bring a uniquely premium experience to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

That entertainment includes the opportunity to build your dream McLaren through the world's largest McLaren showroom configurator. There's also a racing simulator for guests who want to step into the driver's seat, complete with a professional driving coach and approval from McLaren Formula 1 racer Lando Norris (who also uses the same simulator in his professional career). McLaren fans can also commemorate their visit to the store by purchasing hats, luggage from the TUMI McLaren collaboration and limited-edition Las Vegas T-shirts.

Stop by now through early spring 2024 to join the 17,000 autoheads (and counting!) who have already been wowed by McLaren's latest innovation. Va-va-vroom!