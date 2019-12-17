At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

McLaren Introduces First High-Performance Hybrid Series: The Artura

J.P. Anderson | April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle

Iconic automaker McLaren introduces its first high-performance hybrid series supercar: the Artura.

The Artura is anything but a typical hybrid. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
The Artura is anything but a typical hybrid.

It wasn’t that long ago that going hybrid meant compromising—in looks, speed, power and pure driving enjoyment. Boy, how things have changed: Some of the most exciting vehicles hitting the market these days are showing that hybrids and EVs can be downright sexy, powerful and absolutely thrilling to drive.

The V-6 engine’s 671 brake horsepower takes the McLaren Artura from 0 to 60 in three seconds PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
The V-6 engine’s 671 brake horsepower takes the McLaren Artura from 0 to 60 in three seconds.

Now, legendary British brand McLaren has raised the bar even higher by unleashing the Artura, its next-generation high-performance hybrid supercar. It’s an astonishing feat of new technology, from the all-new McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) to its new hybrid powertrain, E-differential and powerful new V-6 engine, which produces a roaring 671 brake horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 in three seconds flat. “We believe that the McLaren Artura is like no other supercar,” enthuses McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt. “The combination of class-leading power, significant EV range and lower emissions are unique in this segment, and are a direct result of our approach that takes industry-leading technology to deliver driving characteristics and an ownership experience that our customers will enjoy on both on a rational and emotional level.” Even more exciting for EV fans? McLaren is just getting started—the brand has pledged that 100% of its vehicles outside its Ultimate series will be hybrid by 2024. From $225,000

The interior boasts an all-new infotainment and connectivity system with two high-definition screens. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
The interior boasts an all-new infotainment and connectivity system with two high-definition screens.

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

