McLaren Introduces First High-Performance Hybrid Series: The Artura

J.P. Anderson | April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle

Iconic automaker McLaren introduces its first high-performance hybrid series supercar: the Artura.



The Artura is anything but a typical hybrid.

It wasn’t that long ago that going hybrid meant compromising—in looks, speed, power and pure driving enjoyment. Boy, how things have changed: Some of the most exciting vehicles hitting the market these days are showing that hybrids and EVs can be downright sexy, powerful and absolutely thrilling to drive.



The V-6 engine’s 671 brake horsepower takes the McLaren Artura from 0 to 60 in three seconds.

Now, legendary British brand McLaren has raised the bar even higher by unleashing the Artura, its next-generation high-performance hybrid supercar. It’s an astonishing feat of new technology, from the all-new McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) to its new hybrid powertrain, E-differential and powerful new V-6 engine, which produces a roaring 671 brake horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 in three seconds flat. “We believe that the McLaren Artura is like no other supercar,” enthuses McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt. “The combination of class-leading power, significant EV range and lower emissions are unique in this segment, and are a direct result of our approach that takes industry-leading technology to deliver driving characteristics and an ownership experience that our customers will enjoy on both on a rational and emotional level.” Even more exciting for EV fans? McLaren is just getting started—the brand has pledged that 100% of its vehicles outside its Ultimate series will be hybrid by 2024. From $225,000



The interior boasts an all-new infotainment and connectivity system with two high-definition screens.