The Ultimate Guide to Las Vegas This May

By Rachel Feinblatt

From concerts to charity events, here's what's happening in Las Vegas this May.

Through 5/7:

SIX The Musical



Explore the relationships of Henry VIII and his six wives as this Tony Award-winning music takes the stage at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Featuring an all-female cast and band, the comedy presents the king’s love life as a pop concert, with book, music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

5/3-13

The Chicks

Join The Chicks at Planet Hollywood for their first-ever Las Vegas residency. Taking a break from their worldwide tour, band members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines will sing their country tunes like never before during these six stellar performances. 8PM, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com

5/5

JDRF Hope Gala: Wonder for the Cure

In an effort to turn Type 1 diabetes into “type none,” JDRF hosts the Nevada Hope Gala, this year themed Wonder for the Cure. Guests can anticipate an evening of gourmet fare, live entertainment, dancing, a silent auction and the high-spirited Fund A Cure initiative. 6PM, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, jdrf.org/desertwest/nvgala



5/5-13

The B-52’s

The B-52’s will turn The Venetian Theatre into their very own “Love Shack” for 10 nights in Las Vegas. After selling more 20 million albums, the band’s final shows will feature their greatest hits from the last four decades, including “Private Idaho” and “Rock Lobster.” 8:30PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

5/6

Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4

The Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates the end of a sensational season with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. The performance will also include Sibelius’ Finlandia in addition to Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 by master pianist Ilya Yakushev. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, lvphil.org; thesmithcenter.com

5/12-13

Pixies

Paving the way for bands like Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Weezer, the Pixies will bring their iconic alt-rock tunes to Encore Theater during these two anticipated performances, featuring special guest Slow Pulp. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com



5/13

Goodie Two Shoes Foundation’s 13th Annual Evening of Heart n’ Sole

Don your best out-of-this-world attire and join the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation for its 13th annual fundraising gala, this year themed Cosmic Adventures. The evening will feature stellar cuisine, plus silent and live auctions, and bolster the foundation’s mission to provide new shoes, socks and other essential items to local children in need. 5:30PM, Resorts World Las Vegas, goodietwoshoes.org

5/13-21

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s The Wizard of Oz

Follow the yellow brick road to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for a nostalgic and charming performance of The Wizard of Oz, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre. As the grand finale to the 2022-2023 season, the show will wow audiences with inspired movements, stellar sets and a timeless score. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, nevadaballet.org; thesmithcenter.com

5/17-28

Carlos Santana

Celebrating over a decade of performances at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, icon Carlos Santana hosts a series of soul-packed shows. With a catalog that spans 40 years, Santana will perform songs from his Grammy Award-winning albums, including “Soul Sacrifice” and “Smooth.” 8PM, House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, mandalaybay.com

5/18-6/4

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will perform his greatest country hits during a series of exclusive performances at The Colosseum. Join the 17-time Grammy Award winner as he belts out “Friends in Low Places,” plus many other top tunes. 8PM, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com



5/19

And That’s Why We Drink

True crime and paranormal activity meet in the award-winning podcast And That’s Why We Drink. Join hosts Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer for this night of wit and wonder at The Mirage. 10PM, The Mirage Theater at The Mirage, hardrockhotelandcasino.com

5/19-20

Jim Gaffigan

After appearances in Troop Zero, Being Frank and American Dreamer, world-renowned comedian Jim Gaffigan brings his hysterical banter to Encore Theater for two prime performances on The Dark Pale Tour. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/19-21

Electric Daisy Carnival

The bright lights of the Electric Daisy Carnival return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for three days of vibrant color, sound and performances by the world’s biggest DJs. Purchase a VIP Enhanced Experience Pass to score priority entry, elevated viewing decks, gourmet food and drink options, plus VIP-only activities and entertainment. Let the revelry begin. Las Vegas Motor Speedway, lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com

Giada Valenti

Feel the love as Italian singer Giada Valenti brings her soul and style to The Smith Center. Her show will feature her romantic tunes for one night only in four lovely languages—English, Italian, Spanish and French. 7PM, Myron’s at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



5/24-27

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr continues his musical legacy with his showstopping All Starr Band. Joined by Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, Starr will make Memorial Day Weekend one to remember during these anticipated performances. 8:30PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

5/24-6/3

Bruno Mars

Add some extra “Uptown Funk” to your next night out with Bruno Mars and his Las Vegas residency. Garnering 15 Grammy Awards for his undeniable talent as a singer, songwriter and record producer, Mars is a crowd-pleaser for music lovers of all ages. 9PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com

5/26

Leslie Jones

Kick off Memorial Day Weekend with a laugh from Leslie Jones as the award-winning comedian, actress and Saturday Night Live alum takes on Virgin Hotels Las Vegas during this singular Las Vegas stop on her latest tour. 7PM, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, virginhotelslv.com

5/26

Hannah Berner

Taking a break from her two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, social media sensation Hannah Berner is bringing her signature wit to the Strip for what’s sure to be a knee-slapping performance. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/27

Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald

Unplug your headphones and tune in live as Heather McDonald brings her award-winning podcast to life with a one-night show. Expect McDonald’s unique perspective on Hollywood and reality TV stars. 8:30PM, The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

5/27

Season Home Opener: Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks

As a slam-dunk start to a highly anticipated season, the Las Vegas Aces will take on the Los Angeles Sparks for the WNBA season home opener. Sport black, red and gold to cheer on your hometown team. 6PM, Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, lasvegasaces.com; mandalaybay.com

5/27

Straight Jokes No Chaser

Laughter awaits as comedians Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, D.C. Young Fly and Mike Epps join forces for one night only at MGM Grand Garden Arena. 8PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

5/28

Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham begins his first of six Las Vegas shows at Bakkt Theater this May. Titled Still Not Canceled, the performance will feature Dunham’s astounding ventriloquism that’s kept him at the forefront of the comedy world for more than three decades. 7:30PM, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com