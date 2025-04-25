The Best May Events In Las Vegas

Lifestyle, Feature, Events, The Latest, Entertainment, Guides, Play,

Catch a once-in-a-lifetime concert, embark on a decadent culinary adventure and so much more this May in Las Vegas.



See Katy Perry play hits, both old and new, at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 17, during The Lifetimes Tour, a cosmic celebration of her seventh studio album 143. PHOTO BY JACK BRIDGLAND

5/2

Masseto Wine Dinner

Wine lovers, come one, come all! Head to Sinatra at Wynn Las Vegas for a one-night-only dinner curated by executive chef Theo Schoenegger paired with Masseto’s most coveted wines. 7 p.m., Sinatra at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/2-3

Jerry Seinfeld

Join veteran actor and legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld at Caesars Palace for an evening that will have you laughing long after the curtain falls. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

5/2-3

Jimmy O. Yang

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang is making his Vegas debut during the Big and Tall Tour, which promises an unforgettable night of sharp wit and humor. 7:30 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/3

J Balvin

With his passionate Back to the Rayo Tour, international superstar J Balvin will light up the stage with his beloved Reggaeton hits. 8 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com

5/3

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Comedy legends Amy Poehler and Tina Fey return to Resorts World Theatre for one night only with their Restless Leg Tour, celebrating 30 years of friendship, hilarious stories and plenty of laughs. 6 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

5/3

Post Malone

Grammy-nominated rapper and record producer Post Malone brings his chart-topping hits to Allegiant Stadium alongside Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. Start the party early from noon to 6 p.m. at the free Travelin’ Tailgate featuring a DJ, food, ice-cold Bud Light, exclusive merchandise, carnival games and tattoos by the singer’s personal tattoo artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos. 7:30 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

5/7

Diana Krall

Enjoy Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Diana Krall’s seductive voice and exquisite piano playing during this performance, including songs from her latest album, This Dream of You. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

5/9

Breakthrough T1D Las Vegas Gala

Enjoy a multi-course dinner, cocktail reception and auctions boasting unique experiences while helping Breakthrough T1D reach its goal of finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes. 6 p.m., Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, breakthrought1d.org/desertwest

5/9-10

Pitbull

Go wild for two nights at Pitbull’s Vegas After Dark The Residency, where Mr. Worldwide brings a blend of rhythm and revelry to Sin City. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com



Pitbull will stop by Fontainebleau Las Vegas for two nights on May 9 and 10. PHOTO COURTESY OF LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

5/9-10

Babyface

Join R&B virtuoso Babyface as he lights up the Pearl Concert Theater with his greatest hits and legendary musical repertoire. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

5/9-10

Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer

Get ready for a night of love and laughter as R&B icon Toni Braxton and comedy legend Cedric the Entertainer take the stage at The Chelsea. 8 p.m, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com







5/9-10

Brad Paisley

The country music icon, known for his poignant songs and exquisite guitar playing, will perform unplugged renditions of his hot songs during this two-night engagement. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/9-17

Josh Groban

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning singer Josh Groban is set to perform an exclusive showcase of his moving vocals and timeless music during his new show Gems. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com



Experience Josh Groban’s striking vocal skills at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from May 9 to 17. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

5/9-17

Dead & Company

Dead & Company brings its mind-bending musical experience to the Sphere, where swirling visuals and tie-dyed bliss await those ready to dance under the world’s largest LED canvas. 7:30 p.m., Sphere Las Vegas, thesphere.com

5/10

Steve Irwin Gala

Celebrate Steve Irwin’s incredible legacy with Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin during this gala, where a three-course dinner, wild entertainment, roaming animals, motivational speakers and an exciting live auction await. 6 p.m., Bellagio Hotel & Casino, steveirwingala.org/vegas

5/10

The Las Vegas Philharmonic

Presents Beethoven’s Seventh Experience the power and beauty of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 as the Las Vegas Philharmonic takes the stage for a breathtaking performance. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

5/10

15th Annual Evening of Heart N’ Sole

Dust off those bell bottoms and break out the disco moves. This groovy fundraiser is more than just a night of dancing and retro vibes—it’s a chance to give back to disadvantaged children through the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. 5 p.m., Durango Casino & Resort, goodietwoshoes.org/heart-n-sole-2025

5/10

Tony Hinchcliffe

International touring comedian Tony Hinchcliffe takes the stage for a one-night stand-up show—an experience so uproarious, you’ll have to see it for yourself. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

5/11

Mums and Moms

Treat mom to a stunning floral arrangement class and a three-course prix fixe lunch by chef Francisco Campa Fuentes as a part of Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Signature Series classes. 11 a.m., La Côte at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

5/14-17

Tom Jones

For a three-night engagement, the legendary Welsh performer will play his timeless favorites, showcasing his career spanning over six decades and 100 million album sales. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/14-25

Carlos Santana

Prepare for a guitar-shredding, rhythm-filled night as Carlos Santana brings his legendary sound back to the House of Blues. 8 p.m., House of Blues Las Vegas, houseofblues.com

5/15

Petals for Hope Garden Party

Celebrate spring with the Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation, which will recognize one exceptional family affected by childhood cancer during this elegant evening of inspiration and hope. 5:30 p.m., ARIA Resort & Casino, zbfnv.org/event

5/15

The Go-Go’s

Prepare to dance as The Go-Go’s take over Palms Casino Resort, playing all the classics that made them one of history’s most successful all-female rock bands. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

5/15-18

Nevada Ballet Theatre Dance Lab

Enter the artistic realm of dance with NBT Dance Lab, where viewers are given a unique glimpse into the technique of today’s most innovative choreographers in this small, experimental series. 7:30 p.m., Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

5/16-17

David Spade and Nikki Glaser

These comedy stars are taking the stage once more with a fun-filled evening of wit, humor and the ability to keep fans on the edge of their seats. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com



The unapologetic Nikki Glaser is back in the spotlight at The Venetian Theatre with David Spade on May 16 and 17. PHOTO BY OUTBACK PRESENTS

5/16-18

Electric Daisy Carnival

Dance from sunset to sunrise at this thrilling music event that turns the desert into a neon dreamland with its enormous stages, astonishing graphics, carnival rides and continuous rhythms. Las Vegas Motor Speedway, lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com

5/17

Tim Allen

Comedy superstar Tim Allen will bring his trademark wit and humorous storytelling to the MGM Grand for a night of pure laughter. 9 p.m., David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

5/17

Katy Perry

The worldwide pop phenomenon returns to the Las Vegas stage once again with her powerful voice, sparkly charm and No. 1 singles, emphasizing her latest album 143. 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

5/17

Crime Junkie Podcast Live

Recommended for mature audiences, top true crime podcasters Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat head to Las Vegas to unravel the twists and turns of unsolved cases during this live rendition of their hit show. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

5/19

The WAM Forum

Join the Women’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Center for an inspiring forum to advance women’s brain health and Alzheimer’s prevention. Noon, Keep Memory Alive Event Center, thewomensalzheimersmovement.org

5/20-6/1

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical redefines the life of Alexander Hamilton through his signature blend of hip-hop, jazz and Broadway energy. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

5/21-31

Janet Jackson

Miss Jackson continues her top-selling Las Vegas residency, taking fans through her decade-spanning career featuring hits ranging from 1993’s “That’s the Way Love Goes” to 2001’s “All for You.” 8:30 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

5/21-6/2

Bruno Mars

24K magic is in the air for Bruno Mars’ multi-night spectacular in Sin City, a can’t-miss experience that continues to fill seats and spark an all-night dance party. 9 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

5/22

A Passion for Pasta

Bring your Italian dreams to life during this pasta workshop led by chef Kyle Bradish, who will teach attendees to craft homemade noodles, fillings and sauces before they enjoy a three-course lunch featuring wine pairings by master sommelier Kevin Reilly. 4 p.m., Vida at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

5/22-6/21

Kenny Chesney

No Shoes Nation will take over the Sphere this summer when superstar Kenny Chesney headlines the venue’s first country music residency. 8 p.m., Sphere Las Vegas, thesphere.com

5/23

Jimmy Carr

Comedy powerhouse Jimmy Carr is heading to Wynn Las Vegas for the first time, delivering the one-liners that have made the U.K. talent a Netflix staple. 7:30 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com



Comedian Jimmy Carr will take the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on May 23. PHOTO BY MATT CROCKETT

5/23

Las Vegas Aces Opening Night

During this season’s home opener, the WNBA Championship-winning Las Vegas Aces will take on the Washington Mystics for a night that’s sure to tear up the court. 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com

5/24-25

Sebastian Maniscalco

Drawing upon his Italian heritage and family life, Netflix headliner Sebastian Maniscalco continues his fan-favorite Las Vegas residency at Encore Theater. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/25

Whitney Cummings

This eagerly awaited stop on the renowned comic Whitney Cummings’ extended Big Baby Tour will feature her fearless commentary up close and personal. 10 p.m., The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

5/27-7/16

World Series of Poker

The 56th annual World Series of Poker promises to be an exciting season, beginning with the Mystery Millions with a top prize of $1 million. A total of 100 gold bracelets will be up for grabs as the greatest poker players compete. The WSOP Main Event will be held from July 2 to 16. Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, wsop.com

5/28–31

Jim Gaffigan

Seven-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Jim Gaffigan will split sides during this stop on his Everything Is Wonderful Tour. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

5/31

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Following their Super Bowl performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue the magic during the Grand National Tour, celebrating their collective hip-hop talents. 7 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com