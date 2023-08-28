Spend 24-Hours In Dubai With 'Maximum Foodie': Watch

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Food & Drink

Maximum Foodie, on MLux Network, explores the culinary culture across the globe.

In this episode, Sashi De spends a layover in Dubai on his way to the Maldives. "I want to absorb as much as the megatropolis as I can," he explains.

He visits the VIP clubs, bustling souks and the desert in search of the ultimate culinary experience. "If you want the see-and-be-seen vibes, the lounges are the place to be. If you want to tuck into some traditional Arabic cuisine, well, there's chockablock restaurants found throughout the city. But, if you want the taste of something truly authentic, I say head into the desert."

Watch the full episode here: