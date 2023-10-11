Max Mara Debuts 64-Piece Resort Collection In Stockholm

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

The city of Stockholm, with its famous Nordic design and accessibility to breathtaking natural landscapes, was the setting for Max Mara’s resort collection that arrives in stores perfectly timed for when things start to cool down or you need an escape. All of the mystery and folklore mixed with the charming tradition called Septem Flores is present in the 64-piece collection. The Scandi-cool elements can be seen in Fair Isle snowflakes on ponchos and folkloric touches throughout—all in a minimalist palette that keeps things completely modern. The finale brought to life seven flowers representing when one gathers seven different wildflowers the night before Midsummer and places them under the pillow to reveal one’s true love in a dream. This collection—complete with the brand’s iconic Teddy coat, which turns 10 this year— was as delightful and mysterious as any dream could be.

