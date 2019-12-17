Oh My, Maserati! The New Trofeo Collection Is Here

J.P. Anderson | February 25, 2021 | Lifestyle

The iconic Italian brand goes all in on the powerful Trofeo collection for 2021.



Maserati’s Trofeo Collection

Trofeo means trophy in Italian, and it’s no wonder Maserati chose that moniker for its latest series of high-powered, high-speed automobiles, which are meant to be the ultimate expression of the brand.



The interiors are wrapped in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather and boast an infotainment processor four times as powerful as the previous version.

In 2018, the brand unveiled the Levante, an SUV with serious attitude and a top speed of 187 mph. For 2021, the Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans join the Levante in the Trofeo Collection, and they’re a wow-worthy pair that take Maserati’s performance to new heights, from speed (580-horsepower V-8 engine, top speed 203 mph) to ubersexy design touches (full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather interior, 100% carbon-fiber inserts).



The car’s lateral air vents are bordered in red and bear the Trofeo name.

In summary, notes Andy Love, Maserati North America brand and sales director, “The Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo are the fastest production on-road Maserati sedans ever—that’s what makes the Trofeo Collection extraordinary.” The verdict? Buckle up and get ready for the ride of your life.