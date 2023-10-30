Marvel, Warby Parker Launch Limited-Edition Collaboration

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

You can chose to be a villain or a hero—with the new Marvel and Warby Parker collaboration.

Launched on October 20, the Warby Parker x Spider-Man 2 drop includes models inspired by Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane and the villanous-turned-semi-hero Venom.

The collection is available online, in the app and in stores. See the frames above.