A new high-end rewards program from MGM Collection and Marriott Bonvoy reveals unforgettable moments and perks across the MGM portfolio.

A VIP tour of Shadow Creek Golf Course was part of the Ultimate Golf Weekend Marriott Bonvoy Moment inspired by MGM Collection; PHOTO COURTESY OF SHADOW CREEK GOLF COURSE

When two major hospitality brands team up to offer something new and exciting, the result makes a big impact—especially when this collaboration happens in Las Vegas. Case in point: In March, Marriott and MGM Resorts debuted MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, which offers Bonvoy members coveted perks across MGM’s portfolio. An especially unique part of the program, Marriott Bonvoy Moments inspired by MGM Collection are exclusive, over-the-top experiences that members can bid on and win using earned points.

“The partnership with MGM Resorts International is unique for us, as it builds upon our diverse Marriott Bonvoy portfolio and offers a significant opportunity to grow our presence in Las Vegas and additional locations across the country,” shares Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer of Marriott International. “With this partnership, we are also bringing a new level of access to guests through our Marriott Bonvoy Moments inspired by MGM Collection. These incredible packages and once-in-a-lifetime experiences take our Marriott Bonvoy Moments to new heights, giving us an opportunity to bring new members into the program and provide additional value to existing members.”

In April, an overnight stay in one of ARIA Resort & Casino's luxe Sky Suites was included in the Ultimate Golf Weekend; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

The MGM and Marriott Bonvoy teams collaborate closely to curate the “Moments” and ensure memorable, ultra-exclusive experiences. “We wanted to offer something larger than life while highlighting the world-class entertainment, sports and extraordinary experiences that only this brand can deliver,” Roe adds. “In crafting these Moments, we were inspired by the narratives of each of the MGM Collection hotels and resorts, as well as iconic Las Vegas experiences. Our goal is to give members access to Las Vegas as they have never had before.”

For its first-ever Marriott Bonvoy Moment inspired by MGM Collection, the program kicked off in mid-April with the Ultimate Golf Weekend, with a winning bid of 1,052,500 points. “Today, consumers are traveling more than ever to fuel their passions and to connect with friends to discover a new place or to engage in a once-in-a-lifetime Moment such as this one,” Roe says. “The Ultimate Golf Weekend package offered much more than a hotel visit; it was a curated, holistic experience, from the sport to world-class dining to a stay at MGM Collection’s renowned hotels.” The golf-centric package included a VIP viewing and playing experience in a private bay at Topgolf to watch the final round of the Masters; a delicious dinner at Carbone, which is a notoriously difficult reservation to secure; a luxe overnight stay in a AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star Sky Suite at ARIA Resort & Casino overlooking the Strip; and a round of golf at or VIP tour of the gorgeous Tom Fazio-designed Shadow Creek Golf Course.

As part of the Ultimate Golf Weekend Moment, the winning bid included a VIP experience at Topgolf to watch the final round of the Masters; PHOTO BY BAXTER IMAGING

The Moments that followed were equally enticing: a VIP tour of four Cirque du Soleil shows, including a three-night stay in an MGM Grand Skyloft (with a winning bid of 1,072,500 points), and the opportunity to choreograph and debut the first-ever custom Fountains of Bellagio show (with a winning bid of 2,412,500 points).

This is only the beginning for the new program, which currently has a package comprising an exclusive BOND wine tasting, a seven-course dinner at Le Cirque and a two-night Bellagio penthouse stay up for bid through May 9. “Expect to see more over-the-top experiences that continue to speak to the passion territories of our members—from music to sports to entertainment—while highlighting the hotels and resorts in new and distinct ways,” Roe shares. “As we expand upon these offerings, we’ll also tap into other areas, such as the wide array of world-class dining from MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy.” Ready to make your bid?

