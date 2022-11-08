Mark Wahlberg & P448 Team Up On Charitable Shoe Sale For Holidays

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Looking to start your holiday shopping? Want to grab a pair of cool kicks? Why not snag some sneakers that give back to a good cause, so you can look sharp and do some good all at the same time?

P448 is the Italian sneaker brand that keeps altruism in its heart. Earlier this year, the company launched a line of lionfish leather shoes that help fight against the invasive species while also creating a head-turning look.

See also: Buy Jennifer Aniston's Purse, George Clooney's Watch & More Via eBay Veteran's Day Charity Auction

Now through Nov. 18, P448 is going the extra mile to unload some back inventory in time for the coming year, selling a host of awesome styles at a 40 percent discount, but 100 percent of the proceeds are going to charity.

These Italian sneakers have been spotted on the feet of celebs including Bradley Cooper, Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift and Halle Berry, but there’s one A-list actor who’s getting even more involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

Mark Wahlberg is more than onboard with P448's charitable campaign. He's getting involved as one of the charitable organizations behind the sale. Proceeds from these shoes will support his Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which helps improve the lives of inner city youth with financial and community support across summer camps, parties and fund-raisers for other stellar kids’ charities.

The other half of the P448 sale proceeds will go to the All Stars Project, which provides inner city kids with theatrical experiences and opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P448® (@p448)

“All across the globe, lots of families are facing tough economic times, and I'll be partnering with p448 to approach these difficulties a little bit differently,” Wahlberg says in a post to Instagram. “Thank you for your support, god bless you, and continue to support our youth.”

Eight styles are offered in the sale, and an additional 1,000 pairs of sneakers will be donated to the non-profits, so some of the kids they help can also keep steppin’ up to the plate in style. See the full lineup of shoes at us.p448.com and learn about this charitable initiative at its charity page. Don't forget, the sale runs now through Friday, Nov. 18, so start shopping soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P448® (@p448)