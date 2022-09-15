Marilyn Monroe's Teenage Portrait Jimmy Hendrix' Suit & Other Items Come To Auction

By; Alessandra Adams By; Alessandra Adams | | Culture Lifestyle

Marilyn Monroe's portrait at 19

Have you ever wanted to hold a piece of musical history in your hands? Play the wooden six string guitar of B.B. King? Gave at unpublished photographic prints of John Lennon's last recording session?

If you’ve got the money, Guernsey New York auction house has the goods, and you can bid on all this and more at the upcoming Legends & Treasures auction set for Wednesday, Sept. 21.

This special auction is set to feature tons of lots bearing unique memorabilia used by music legends and pop culture icons of the past.

Jimi Hendrix' suit

Try your best to claim a suit worn by Jimi Hendrix or a pair of speakers from his Electric Lady studios in NYC. Bid on Billie Holiday’s iconic fox fur stole and passport, or the door to Janis Joplin’s room at the famous Chelsea Hotel.

You can also place your bid on photographs taken of Marilyn Monroe at 19, before she became the most famous movie star in Hollywood history; or Mickey Mantle’s 1955 American league championship ring and signed baseball ball with which he hit his record-setting 500th home run.

If you’re a self-proclaimed history buff, you’ll want to check out the sword that rested near President John F. Kennedy’s casket at the White House following his assisination, or the diamond American Flag lapel pin worn by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

FDR's diamond flag pin

The auction also features bricks from Rosa Parks’ first home in the north; the Engine Telegraph from the U.S.S. St Louis, which fought off attacking planes at Pearl Harbor; and an authentic gold coin recovered from the wreck site of the 1715 Spanish Treasure Flotilla.

In honor of the September 11th Tribute Museum, the auction will include flags that flew over the 10th anniversary at the World Trade Center site, tools used from the recovery, and a detailed architectural model of the World Trade Center. All proceeds from those sales will benefit the Museum.

The Legends & Treasures auction will take place online via Guernsey’s official website, Live Auctioneers and Invaluable. Prospective buyers may also bid through email, phone or mail.

See more images of the upcoming collection on the bidding block below, and learn more at guernseys.com.

Mickey Mantle's championship ring

Janos Joplin's door from the Chelsea Hotel

B.B. King's first guitar