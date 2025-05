Culture, People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Art, Entertainment, Music,

Superstar Mariah Carey will continue her Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2025. Here’s how you can score tickets to see the bestselling female artist of all time.

PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO



While Mariah Carey will be back on the Dolby Live stage on select nights from July 26 to Aug. 10, she’s announced that she’ll extend her Las Vegas-exclusive show, The Celebration of Mimi, into 2025.

Her eight additional performances will begin on Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 15. The official 2025 performances will be held on…

Friday, Jan. 31

Saturday, Feb. 1

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Friday, Feb. 7

Saturday, Feb. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Friday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 15

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. PST.

Citi card members can enjoy an exclusive pre-sale from Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PST through Thursday, July 25 at 10 p.m. PST.

SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster users will gain access to their own pre-sale on Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. PST. MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program members will have access to their pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PST. All pre-sales will come to a close on Thursday, July 25, at 10 p.m. PST.