Mariah Carey Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Shows at Park MGM

Superstar Mariah Carey is heading to Las Vegas this April.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

The bestselling female artist of all time, Mariah Carey, is bringing the iconic vocals that have helped her sell more than 200 million records worldwide to the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM for eight exclusive shows. The limited engagement, scheduled for April 12 to 27, will celebrate the anniversary of Carey’s 2005 smash album The Emancipation of Mimi, which spawned hits “We Belong Together,” “It’s Like That” and “Shake It Off.” Aptly titled The Celebration of Mimi, the concert run will begin nightly at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PST, while Citi cardmembers can access the sale early on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from Friday, Feb. 9 through the Citi Entertainment program. MGM Rewards members, SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster users will also receive access to exclusive pre-sales from Thursday, Feb. 8 to Friday, Feb. 9. Head to the Ticketmaster link here for more information.

