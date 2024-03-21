By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Parties Events Guide Lifestyle Feature Food and Drink Feature Culture Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Entertainment List - Restaurants List - Entertainment Restaurants Eat Cocktails sports Guides Play Hotel Resto Bar Bites

March Madness has arrived, and venues throughout Las Vegas are ready to celebrate. Go full-court press at these local events leading up to the NCAA championship game on April 8.

Battle of the Brackets at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge



Resorts World Las Vegas’ upscale cocktail lounge, Gatsby’s, will host viewing parties during two daily sessions from Thursday, March 21, to Sunday, March 24. Stop by between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 1 and 9 p.m. to indulge in game-day bites by New York favorite Junior’s.



Toast the winning team with the Fox Trot cocktail at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO BY @FOTOJOSEJOSE

Bleau Buckets at BleauLive Theater



From Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23, Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ BleauLive Theater will host Bleau Buckets. Highlighted by a 70-foot-wide LED screen, the luxury viewing experience will offer ticket holders an open bar, upscale culinary offerings from various Fontainebleau Las Vegas restaurants, myriad seating options, an on-site satellite sports book and classic arcade games.

Brackets at The Stadium



The Venetian Resort Las Vegas invites fans to Brackets at The Stadium, a multilevel, 24,000-square-foot sports bar featuring stadium-style seating, more than 100 TVs, and a focal-point 9-foot by 16-foot viewing screen. For the ultimate game-day experience, reserve a Luxury Box to enjoy a private suite featuring unlimited food and beverages with space for up to 30 of your closest friends. Select boxes include a private outdoor patio with the Strip as the backdrop. The Stadium will be open from Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23, and offers full-service sports betting, pool tables, Pop-a-Shot and plenty of photo opportunities to commemorate the fun.

Madness at The Bay at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar



Make it a slam-dunk basketball season at this anticipated viewing experience at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar. From March 19 to April 8, watch your favorite college basketball teams compete for a spot in the NCAA Championship on 50 televisions and a 30-foot LED wall. Reserve your spot in the main dining room to cheer on your team with fellow fans, or book Flanker’s karaoke room—which doubles as a private dining space—for up to 12 of your closest pals.



Bites from Pizzaoki, Lola’s Burgers and more await at March Mania at Proper Eats Food Hall; PHOTO COURTESY OF PROPER EATS FOOD HALL

March Mania at Proper Eats Food Hall

Head to Proper Bar at Proper Eats Food Hall within ARIA Resort & Casino to enjoy morning and afternoon viewing sessions of round one and two games from Thursday, March 21, to Sunday, March 24. From 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 to 9 p.m., fans in the bar and lounge can score all-you-can-eat specials for $75 per session. Bottomless bite options include smash burgers from Lola’s Burgers and the spicy atomic chicken sandwich from Seoul Bird, plus curated cocktails to wash it all down.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PALMS CASINO RESORT



Basketball Bonanza at Palms Pool



Make a splash at Palms Casino Resort from March 21 to 24 at Basketball Bonanza at the Palms Pool. This free poolside party allows sun worshippers to view multiple games at once on a 27-foot by 14-foot video wall from 39 cabanas and bungalows, 40 couches and 20 day beds. Bet big at the full-service poolside sportsbook and get in on the action by competing in beer pong, corn hole and Pop-a-Shot basketball games.

PHOTO COURTESY OF FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS



Hoops in the Hall at Fashion Show Las Vegas

Look for over 200 colorful basketballs suspended from the ceiling at Fashion Show Las Vegas to find this seasonal activation in The Great Hall, open through April 8. Watch games, test your vertical jumping skills and play complimentary casino games.

Brackets and Bass at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Visit The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ favorite music venue and speakeasy from Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23 for morning and afternoon game viewing sessions. Sip cocktails, like the Six String Sling, and stay after the games end to enjoy live performances by Neon Knights, Indie Florentino and The 442s. Make a reservation here.

PHOTO COURTESY OF GENERAL ADMISSION



General Admission at UnCommons

Wear collegiate basketball attire and stop by this new sports lounge and restaurant at UnCommons through Sunday, March 24 to score a free draft beer or glass of wine and an appetizer. Games will stream live across 37 big-screen TVs and a 163-inch LED screen. When the Sweet 16 arrives, live DJs will perform live before and after games.

March Rooftop Hoops Blowout at Chéri Rooftop

Visit this Strip-side rooftop lounge at Paris Las Vegas from Thursday, March 21 to Sunday, March 24 to view the big games on 21 LED screens. Food and beverage stations will kick off at 8 a.m. with a make-your-own omelet bar, mini doughnuts and hot coffee, while stadium bites—ranging from nachos to sliders to hot dogs—will be offered from 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made here.

Hoops Madness at Silverton Casino Lodge

Visit the newly renovated Silverton Casino Lodge, where its Flare Bar, Mermaid Lounge and Shady Grove Bar & Lounge will offer drink specials from March 21 to 24. Enjoy a $5 Fireball shot or a $20 bucket of beer filled with your choice of five bottles of Modelo or Pacifico.