Here Are The Hottest Happenings This March In Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature

See 13-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt March 15 to 18 at The Venetian Theatre.

Through 3/19

Wynn Millions Poker Tournament

Join professional poker players and enthusiasts alike during this anticipated tournament, the championship event of the annual Wynn Millions Poker Series. A $3,500 entry fee scores you access to the $3 million guaranteed prize if you play your cards right during the no-limit Texas Hold ’Em showdown. Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

3/3-18

Keith Urban

Country music superstar and fourtime Grammy winner Keith Urban makes his mark in Sin City with a brand-new residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency will feature Urban’s greatest hits, including tunes from 2020’s The Speed of Now, during eight March shows. 8PM, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, caesars.com

3/4-11

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band

Two opportunities to see Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band rock Sin City with island-inspired tunes? We’re in. Promising to provide the ultimate “Margaritaville” experience, the lyrical legend and his electric band will perform Buffett favorites, including “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Come Monday.” 8PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

3/5

Champagne and Pearls

The Shade Tree’s annual celebration of Southern Nevada female trailblazers returns this March with a special panel moderated by philanthropist Punam Mathur. In preparation for a celebratory International Women’s Day, the event will embrace equity by honoring the organization’s outstanding work as a 24-hour emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. 10:30AM, Emerald at Queensridge, theshadetree.org

3/8-18

Disney’s Frozen

Join Elsa and Anna for a flurry of fun during Disney’s Frozen, a magical stage production that’s guaranteed to charm everyone in the family. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

3/9

Michael Bolton

Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter and humanitarian Michael Bolton brings his iconic pop ballads to Pearl Concert Theater for one night only. With more than 65 million sold records under his belt, Bolton will perform nostalgic hits including “When a Man Loves a Woman.” 8PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com



Disney’s Frozen will illuminate the Reynolds Hall stage at The Smith Center March 8 to 18

3/12

Dancing With the Stars: Live! The Tour

Admire fan-favorite ballroom dancers as they bust a move in Sin City in two electric performances of Dancing With the Stars: Live! Special guests Gabby Windey and Charli and Heidi D’Amelio will bring their A-game to two dazzling performances at Palms Casino Resort. Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

3/12

Jane’s Addiction

Rock out with Jane’s Addiction, when lead singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro and the rest of the band head to The Chelsea for one night only. 7PM, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

3/15-18

Bonnie Raitt

Enjoy a trifecta of performances at The Venetian Theatre by award-winning singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, who recently took home Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. These prime performances on her 75-date headlining U.S. tour will certainly give Sin City “Something to Talk About.” 8PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com



Miranda Lambert returns to Zappos Theater on select dates from March 24 to April 9

3/16-18

Hoops & Hops

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will serve up a slam-dunk weekend when Hoops & Hops returns for its 12th year to celebrate college basketball. This one-of-a-kind viewing experience features wall-to-wall high-definition projection screens, a sports book, 10 betting stations, flavorful fare and more. The Belmont Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

3/17-18

Kevin Hart

Sit back, relax and allow comedian Kevin Hart to bring the laughter with back-to-back shows at Resorts World Las Vegas. Titled Reality Check, this phone-free event ensures all eyes are on Hart. 9PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

3/17-18

Tom Segura

As the voice behind the podcast series Your Mom’s House, stand-up comedian Tom Segura will crack jokes during two March shows on his I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour. 8PM, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com



Fellow country star Keith Urban will debut his new residency at Zappos Theater March 3 to 18.

3/18

Stevie Nicks

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon Stevie Nicks takes on the Entertainment Capital of the World for one night of ballads and banter. Hot off the heels of her 2022 shows, Nicks has extended her tour with 14 additional performances—don’t miss this legendary night at T-Mobile Arena. 7PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

3/21-26

Mean Girls

Even Regina George wants you to sit with us at The Smith Center, where Mean Girls will take the stage for eight performances. Adding a musical touch to the beloved Tina Fey-written film, this hysterical play will be one for the (burn) books. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

3/24-25

John Mellencamp: Live and in Person

During two evenings of rock hits, singer-songwriter John Mellencamp will bring legendary tunes “Jack and Diane” and “Hurts So Good” to Encore Theater. Let the singalong begin. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

3/24-25

Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift comes to town with her sixth headlining tour, no one is safe from belting tunes from her latest and greatest record-breaking album, Midnights. Swifties will have a grand time at these two performances on the sold-out Eras Tour. 6:30PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

3/24-31

Maroon 5

Led by frontman Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will kick off its inaugural Las Vegas residency March 24. Show off your “Moves Like Jagger” as the three-time Grammy winners present their greatest hits during these anticipated shows. Additional dates are scheduled through Aug. 12. 8PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com

3/24-4/9

Miranda Lambert

ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert returns to the Zappos Theater this spring. Throw on a cowgirl hat for a night of boot-stomping fun as Lambert revs up the audience with hits ranging from 2005’s Kerosene to 2023’s Palomino. 8PM, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com

3/30

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode returns to the stage after a long-awaited five years in honor of its 15th studio album, Memento Mori. The English duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore will rock North America with this limited touring series titled The Memento Mori Tour. 7:30PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

3/31

Jay Leno

Las Vegas favorite Jay Leno will make his debut at Encore Theater for an evening of laughter and fun. With commentary on his lauded late-night career, plus politics and personal quips, Leno’s return to the stage after a three-year hiatus is one not to miss. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com