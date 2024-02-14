Maison Francis Kurkdjian Expands Beloved Aqua Universalis Laundry Line

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

Maison Francis Kurkdjian levels up your laundry game with the debut of its expansion of the beloved Aqua Universalis laundry care line.

“Simply fresh and ethereal, Aqua Universalis is a universal fragrance for everyone and everything,” says Francis Kurkdjian. As the master behind Maison Francis Kurkdjian, the celebrated perfumer recently unveiled an expansion of the collection to include an ultraluxe linen mist. The mist perfectly complements the Aqua Universalis scented detergent and fabric softener. As the newest step in Kurkdjian’s fabric care ritual, the Aqua Universalis linen mist offers the maison’s signature blend of bergamot from Calabria, citron from Sicily, and lily of the valley and mock orange leaves. Delicate and sublimely subtle, it will surely breathe fresh air into laundry day.