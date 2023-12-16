Book Vegas' Hottest Girls' Night Out With Magic Mike's Ultimate Experience

By Anna Dunn By Anna Dunn | | Culture Lifestyle Feature Parties Guide Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment Guides Play

Whether you're celebrating a bachelorette, a breakup or a birthday, Magic Mike Live is ready to help you party with Mike's Ultimate Experience. Let the revelry begin!

PHOTO COURTESY OF MAGIC MIKE LIVE

GNO gets the VIP treatment thanks to Mike’s Ultimate Experience for Magic Mike Live at Sahara Las Vegas. (Yes, that Magic Mike. Thanks, Channing Tatum!) The recently revamped exclusive experience starts about a week before your date of choice for the sexy show (the production runs Wednesday through Sunday, with two showings each night at 7:30 and 10 p.m.) with a written note delivered to your home to welcome you to the program. Your dedicated concierge will then be in touch to curate your big night out, which includes making a reservation for your dinner before the show and coordinating all the fun details, including a meet-and-greet with select cast members and fun take-home gifts.

The night of, sink in for a delectable pre-show meal at one of Sahara’s buzziest dining options, Balla Italian Soul, where a prix fixe menu offers plenty of authentic Italian flavor to begin your evening. (The handmade pastas are over-the-top delicious, and be sure to order a specialty cocktail to start the night on a spirited note!)

Fuel up for a fun night at Magic Mike Live at Sahara Las Vegas' Balla Italian Soul. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

About 30 minutes before the show, it’s time to toast to the fun ahead in your own booth in the sultry Magic Lounge. Your VIP concierge will then lead you into the intimate theater, where a 360-degree experience awaits. Let’s just say it’s memorable and surprising (in all the best ways!) thanks to a cast of truly talented guys with skills like gravity-defying acrobatics, impressive vocals and musical talent—and, yes, there’s plenty of gratuitous dancing and eye candy too. Mike’s Ultimate Experience comes with three drinks during the show, so be sure to take a peek at the six new signature cocktails (plus two nonalcoholic options) named after and inspired by moments from the production as part of the revamped cocktail program featuring Singani63 spirits (the Unicorn is a must-order!).

The Magic Lounge at Magic Mike Live; PHOTO BY GABY DUONG

The talented cast of Magic Mike Live; PHOTO BY JERRY METELLUS

After the show, your concierge (who is now your new best friend!) will lead you up to the exclusive meet-and-greet room where a glass of bubbly is served while you mix and mingle with a few Magic Mike Live cast members. End your VIP experience with a curated gift box full of goodies to take home (the yummiest-smelling candle, a sweet treat and a little post-night-out kit), but feel free to keep the night going by inquiring about your own personal Nightlife Concierge who will coordinate VIP entry or bottle service at top Vegas nightclubs. Cheers!

Enjoy a Champagne toast after the show. PHOTO BY GABY DUONG

Mingle with the guys of Magic Mike Live thanks to Mike's Ultimate Experience. PHOTO BY GABY DUONG